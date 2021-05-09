CHUCK CHECKS IN - 05.09.21

GAME NIGHT FROM DETROIT: Bulls: ( 28-39, 13-20 at home ) at Detroit: (20-48, 13-19 at home). 6:45pre.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45pre. TV:NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine, 27ppg. Pistons: Grant, 23ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic, 10. Pistons: Plumlee, 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine, 5. 76ers: Simmons, 11.

SEASON SERIES: Bulls 2-0.

CCI PREVIEW: Following the return of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the re-energized Bulls have been impressive in their last two wins at the expense of the Hornets and Celtics respectively. The Bulls are averaging 120 points and allowing just 99 in that span. LaVine returned to his All Star form Friday with a solid 25-5-2 game against the Celtics. Vucevic recorded his second triple -double of the season and first as a Bull with an 18-14-10 game. The Bulls trail tenth seed Indiana by three games. Every game, every possession is crucial. No hiccups allowed. Take care of business tonight, worry about Tuesday's game with Brooklyn later.

The Pistons have a scrappy, aggressive team and knowing Head Coach Dwane Casey, he can't wait to get in the lab with this group in training camp.

Detroit has some nice pieces such as Frank Jackson, Hamidou Diablo, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey, Saben Lee, Deividas Sirvydis, and Sekou Doumbouya. Obviously we can't assume each of these players will turn out to be starters or solid rotational players but the Pistons are collecting young pieces who are auditioning for the 21-22 season. The Bulls get the Pistons in a second game of a back to back.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Washington 133 Indiana 132 OT. Russell Westbrook picked up his 181st career triple-double to tie Oscar Robertson's all time NBA record. He drained two free throws with one second left in OT, then came through with a left handed end of game block on Caris LeVert as time expired. Westbrook finished with a 33-19-15 line. Bradley Beal scored 50 points but suffered a hamstring injury with seconds left in regulation and did not play in the extra period. He will be evaluated today. The Wizards moved ahead of Indiana for the ninth seed. The Bulls trail the Pacers by three games . The Pacers play at Cleveland Monday then host Philly, Milwaukee and the Lakers before finishing the season at Toronto ( Tampa)

Philadelphia 118 Detroit 104 The Sixers have won nine straight.

Brooklyn 125 Denver 119 Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 61 points as the Nets battled back from a 21 point deficit. James Harden missed his 17th straight game with a hamstring strain. The Nets finish off a five game road trip in Chicago Tuesday.

Golden State 136 Oklahoma City 97 Steph Curry was on fire scoring 49 points with 11-three pointers in three quarters of work.

Utah 124 Houston 116 The Jazz won their 50th game . Utah went 5-0 on its home stand despite missing All Stars Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley. Houston fell to a league worst, 16-52.

Portland 124 San Antonio 102 The Tail Blazers have won seven of eight. Damian Lillard had 30 points.

Memphis 109 Toronto 99 Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 21 rebounds against his former team. The Grizzlies need two wins in their remaining five games to secure a spot in the NBA's play in tournament.

