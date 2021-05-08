Chuck Checks In - 05.08.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 121 Boston 99. (Bulls: 28-39, 13-20 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine and White each with 25pts. Boston: Walker: 33pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 14. Boston: Thompson: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 10. Boston: Smart: 5.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Nikola Vucevic posted his second triple-double game of the season, his first as a Bull with an impressive line of 18-14-10.

CCI #2 STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls went 17-18 from the foul line.

CCI RECAP: With fans in attendance at the United Center for the first time in 423 days, the Bulls got it going early, leading the Celtics by as many as 22 points but Boston made a fourth quarter run and cut the Bulls lead to eight with 5:19 left and that's when the Bulls went to work, putting together a 12-0 run to put the game away. Coby White and Zach LaVine burned Boston, each scoring 25 points. White drilled seven-three point field goals. Nikola Vucevic recorded his first Bulls triple-double as he established himself in the post all game long. Kemba Walker had 33 for the Celtics but the Bulls made life miserable for Jayson Tatum who went 3-15 from the field, 0-7 from three point range. The Bulls climbed to within three games of idle Washington for the 10th and final playoff spot. The Wizards play the Pacers tonight in Indiana.

NEXT: At Detroit Sunday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Philadelphia 109 New Orleans 107. Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a fractured left ring finger. The Sixers won their season high seventh straight game.

Milwaukee 141 Houston 133. The Bucks tied Brooklyn for the second seed in the East.

Portland 106 Los Angeles Lakers 101. Anthony Davis had 36 points and 12 rebounds. LeBron James continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury. The Lakers have lost eight of its last 10 games.

Phoenix 128 New York 105. The Suns scored 38 fourth quarter points.

San Antonio 113 Sacramento 104. The Spurs ended a five game slide.

Miami 121 Minnesota 112. Tyler Herro came off the bench and tossed in 27 points in 29 minutes. Miami's bench outscored the T-Wolves reserves 57-19.

Dallas 110 Cleveland 90. The Cavs have lost nine straight.

Charlotte 122 Orlando 112. The Hornets bounced back after losing the night before to the Bulls by 21.

Utah 127 Denver 120. Utah's Bojan Bogdanovic went off for a career high 48 points. He made a career high eight-three pointers. The Jazz have won four straight.

