Chuck Checks In - 05.05.21

The Bulls took Tuesday off enjoying their first two day break since March 25-26. Welcome to NBA basketball 2021. The Bulls get back at it Thursday in Charlotte. I have the utmost respect for players and coaches and staff members for their hard work, dedication, passion and selflessness during the pandemic. Tons of games, tons of Covid-19 testing, isolation, etc. The Bulls and 29 other teams have been through a lot but it sure beats working!

Zach LaVine is expected to return to the lineup after missing 11 games due to health and safety protocols. LaVine last played April 14. He is seventh in the NBA in scoring at 27 points per game. LaVine in two games against the Hornets is averaging 25 points per contest. Coby White will return to his home state on a nice run averaging 17 per game over his last ten. In two games against the Hornets he's averaging 18 per game. The Bulls are out scoring the Hornets on an average of 15 per game in the season series.

CCI NBA News and Notes

Milwaukee 124, Brooklyn 118. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points. The Bucks swept the Nets and picked up a half-game on the EC leading Philadelphia 76ers. Philly leads Brooklyn by one and half games, Milwaukee is three out.

Dallas 127, Miami 113. Tim Hardaway Jr drilled 10-three pointers.Jimmy Butler missed the game with an illness not related to Covid-19.

Charlotte 102, Detroit 99. Charlotte's Miles Bridges has entered the league's health and safety protocols. Bridges is having a breakout season averaging 21 points over his last six games. The Hornets are two games behind seventh seed Boston.

Phoenix 134, Cleveland 118 OT. Chris Paul scored 23 points and dished out 16 assists. Devin Bokker added 31. The Cavs have lost seven straight.

Los Angeles Clippers 105, Toronto 100. The win ends a three game slide for LAC.

Sacramento 103, Oklahoma City 99. An MRI revealed no ligament damage to his left knee for rookie sensation Tyrese Haliburton.

New Orleans 108, Golden State 103. Steph Curry poured in 39 points but missed 18 of his 31 field goal attempts. He did drill 8-20 from three point range. Before fouling out, Zion Williamson had a 23-12-7, 4 steals game. Lonzo Ball scored 33 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Congrats to Jim Paschke, the Milwaukee Bucks' renowned play-by-play television announcer, on his upcoming retirement after a 35 year career broadcasting Bucks games.

