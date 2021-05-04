Chuck Checks In - 05.04.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Philadelphia 106, Bulls 94. (Bulls: 26-39. 12-20 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:White: 23pts. 76ers: Harris: 21pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Theis: 8. 76ers: Embiid: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 6. 76ers: Simmons: 5

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The 76ers came away with 11 steals on the night.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls put up a fight to the end as they battled back from a 20 point second half deficit and came within one point of the 76ers with 7:01 to go before Philly Head Coach Doc Rivers went back to his starters who finished the game on an 18-7 run. Coby White carried the Bulls offensively with 23 points, 15 points in the fourth quarter, but costly fourth quarter turnovers by the Bulls hurt their quest for a shocking upset of the Eastern Conference leaders. The 76ers potent starting lineup delivered as they won their fifth straight game handing the Bulls their fourth straight loss. Philadelphia swept the three game series. The Bulls once again played without Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and Troy Brown. The Bulls trail Washington by four full games for the 10th and final play in seed in the Eastern Conference.

NEXT: At Charlotte Thursday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Washington 154, Indiana 141. Russell Westbrook with a career high typing 24 assists, career high 21 rebounds..14 points- his 32nd triple-double of the season, his 178th of his future HOF career, trailing Oscar Robertson ‘s mark of 181. The Wizards have seven games remaining.

Orlando 122, Detroit 119. Mo Bamba with career highs of 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Utah 110, San Antonio 99. The Spurs have lost four straight.

Golden State 123, New Orleans 108. Steph Curry with a 41-4-8 game. The Warriors have opened up a four game lead over the Pels for a play in game slot.

Atlanta 123, Portland 114. Carmelo Anthony passed Elvin Hayes for 10th all time on the NBA all time leading scoring list.

New York 118, Memphis 104. The Knicks clinched their first winning season since 2013.

Los Angeles Lakers 93, Denver 89. In a battle of two banged up teams, the Lakers prevailed behind Anthony Davis 25 points , seven rebounds performance. LeBron James missed the game to rest his injured ankle.

