Chuck Checks In - 05.02.21

FINAL FROM ATLANTA: Hawks 108, Bulls 97 (Bulls: 26-38, 14-19 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Young: 20pts: Hawks: Young: 33pts

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 11pts Hawks: Capela: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Young: 9. Hawks: Young:7

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: 2nd half scoring: Atlanta 54. Bulls 34.

CCI RECAP: The short handed Bulls, playing without their top two scorers in Zach LaVine (Health& Safety Protocols) and Nikola Vucevic (Adductor) ran out of gas in the third quarter scoring only 12 points as the Hawks stormed back from a nine point halftime deficit to sweep the three game season series. The Bulls received solid production from Thad Young (10-12fgs) 20-7-9 and Patrick Williams who tossed in 19 points but Atlanta wore down the Bulls behind Trae Young's 33-3-7 game and double-double games from Clint Capela (20-11) and John Collins (13-10). In their last two games, the Bulls are averaging 26% beyond the arc.

NEXT: Home with Philadelphia Monday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Dallas 125, Washington 124. Dorian Finley-Smith nailed a corner three with seconds left as Luka Doncic provided a triple-double for the Mavs. Despite the loss, the Wizards maintain a three game lead for the 10th and final play in spot in the EC.

Indiana 152, Oklahoma City 95. The Pacers led by as many as 67. Domantas Sabonis destroyed his former team with a 26-19-14 game. The Pacers handed the Thunder the largest home loss in NBA history.

Charlotte 107, Detroit 94. LaMelo Ball returned to the Hornets lineup for the first time in over a month after suffering a fractured wrist, scoring 11 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

Miami 124, Cleveland 107. The Heat moved in to a tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Kendrick Nunn had 22 for Miami.

Denver 110, Los Angeles Clippers 104. The Nuggets won their fifth straight. Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. combined for 55 points. Denver is 9-1 since Jamal Murray went down with a knee injury. Denver is also missing guards Will Barton and Monte Morris.

New Orleans 140, Minnesota 136 OT. Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson combined for 70 points.

Utah 106, Toronto 102. Bojan Bogdanovic nailed six-three pointers, scoring 34 points as the Jazz held the Raps to 13 fourth quarter points.

Golden State 113, Houston 87. Steph Curry with a 30-6-5 game. Curry scored 23 points in the third quarter.

Orlando 112, Memphis 111. The Magic surprised the Grizzlies bouncing back after scoring 75 points in their previous meeting between the two teams. Cole Anthony scored a career high 26 points. The Magic finished the game on a 13-5 run.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

