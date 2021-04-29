Chuck Checks In - 04.29.21

FINAL FROM NEW YORK: New York 113, Bulls 94. (Bulls: 26-36,14-18 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic : 26pts. NY: Randle: 34pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 18. NY: Noel: 8 LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 9 NY: Barrett and Rose: 6

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls attempted only two free throws the final 31 minutes of the game.

CCI 2nd STAT OF THE GAME: The Knicks committed only four turnovers, matching the franchise record for fewest turnovers in a game.

CCI RECAP: The Knicks outscored the Bulls 37-19 in the fourth quarter led by veteran Julius Randle and rookie Immanuel Quickley who scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. Randle was solid , as his All Star resume is shining brighter and brighter after performances such as these: 34-7-3. Nerlens Noel was a defensive presence with eight rebounds and five block shots. The loss spoiled a monster game by Nikola Vucevic who poured in 26 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. The Bulls had scored at least 100 points in eight straight and 17 of their last 18 games. Zach LaVine missed with his eighth straight game due to health and safety protocols.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Washington 116, Los Angeles Lakers 107. The Wizards lead the Bulls by two full games for the 10th seed in the East. Russell Westbrook with his 13th triple-double this month with a robust 18-18-14 game.

Orlando 109, Cleveland 104. The Magic blew a 23 point lead but still managed to win.

Denver 114, New Orleans 112. Lonzo Ball recorded his first triple of the season (16-12-13) in a losing cause. Nikola Jokic blocked Zion Williamson's shot with 2.2 seconds left to preserve the win.

Miami 116, San Antonio 111. The Heat went on a 17-0 run to propel Head Coach Eric Spoelstra to his 600th regular season win.

Boston 120, Charlotte 111. Jaylen Brown scored 38 points, Jayson Tatum added 35 points. Celtics guard Marcus Smart was suspended one game without pay for directing threatening language toward a game official.

Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 83. Trae Young missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. The 76ers played with its full starting lineup for just the 25th time this season.

Portland 130, Memphis 109. CJ McCollum had 26 points and six assists/ The Grizzlies returned home after playing seven straight on the road.

Utah 154, Sacramento 105. The Jazz sent a franchise scoring record. Utah shot 64% and made 24- three pointers.

Phoenix 109, Los Angeles Clippers 101. The Suns secured a playoff spot in the Western Conference for the first time since 2010.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.