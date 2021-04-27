Chuck Checks In - 04.27.21

FINAL FROM MIAMI: Bulls 110, Miami 102. (Bulls: 26-35, 14-17 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 24pts. Miami: Butler: 33pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Theis: 12. Miami: Butler: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Young: 8. Miami: Dragic: 7

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls shot 63% in the fourth quarter and made five of nine from three point range in the final period.

CCI 2ND STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls out rebounded the Heat 51-34.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls outscored the Heat 34-20 in the fourth quarter as the two teams split a mini two game series. Nikola Vucevic and Daniel Theis stepped up big time as the two each posted impressive double-double games. Vucevic recorded his 40th double-double of the season, his 10th as a Bull with a 24-11-2 game. Theis was impressive with 23-12-5 and two block shots. Lauri Markkanen and Garrett Temple delivered big time three pointers at crunch time as the Bulls picked up a full game on Washington for the 10th seed play in game. Thad Young flirted with a triple double of 10-9-8. The Bulls moved to within one game of the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.

NEXT: At New York Wednesday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

San Antonio 146, Washington 143 OT. The Spurs snapped Washington's eight game win streak as DeMar DeRozan had 37 points and 10 rebounds. DeRozan scored nine points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Toronto 112, Cleveland 96. Rookie Malachi Flynn had an 18-5-5 game off the bench for Toronto.

Phoenix 118, New York 110. Devin Booker scored 33 points as the Suns ended New York's nine game win streak.

Los Angeles Lakers 114, Orlando 103. Dennis Schroder scored 13 of his 21 in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia 121, Oklahoma City 90. The Thunder have lost 14 straight. The 76ers recorded a season high 22 steals.

Detroit 100, Atlanta 86. The Hawks went 4-27 from three point range. Atlanta was without five players. Former Bull, turned Hawk, Kris Dunn saw his first action of the season, playing 13 minutes.

Minnesota 105, Utah 104. The 18-44 T-Wolves swept the season series 3-0.

New Orleans 120, Los Angeles Clippers 103. Zion Williamson scored 23 points. Lonzo Ball had an 18-9

Sacramento 113, Dallas 106. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton had a 14 points 10 assists game.

Denver 120, Memphis 96. Michael Porter Jr. scored 31 points. The Grizzlies finish off a seven game road trip 4-3.

John Wall's season is over for the Houston Rockets. He will sit out the rest of the season to take care of a hamstring issue.

