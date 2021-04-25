Chuck Checks In - 04.25.21

FINAL FROM MIAMI: Heat 106, Bulls 101. (Bulls : 25-35, 13-17 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White: 31pts. Heat: Robinson: 23pts

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 14. Heat: Adebayo, Dedmon and Robinson: 6 each

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 6. Heat: Adebayo: 10.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls went 12-13 from the foul line, tying the longest run of sub-20 free throw attempt games since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976 (12).

CCI RECAP: The Bulls ran out of time and buckets as the Heat escaped with a victory over a stubborn Bulls team that refused to quit. The Bulls trailed by as many as 24 points but trimmed the Heat lead to two with 12.7 seconds left. Kendrick Nunn iced the game with two free throws. Coby White scored 31 points. Nikola Vucevic recorded his ninth double-double as a Bull with an impressive 26-14-6 game. The Bulls however committed 18 turnovers. Miami's Duncan Robinson set the tone early drilling four - first quarter three pointers.

UP NEXT: At Miami Monday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 120, Toronto 103. The Knicks won their ninth straight, outscoring the Raps 32-20 in the fourth quarter. Julius Randle had a 31-10 game. Derrick Rose added 19 points and dished out seven assists.

Milwaukee 132, Philadelphia 94. The Bucks handed the 76ers their worst loss of the season. Philly played without Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Dallas 108, Los Angeles Lakers 93. The Mavs overcame a 17 point deficit to beat the Lakers. Dwight Powell scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. The Mavs swept the mini two game weekend series.

Indiana 115, Detroit 109. The Pacers used a 12-0 run to pull away from Detroit. The Pistons have lost six straight. Indiana holds a two game lead over the Wizards for the 9th spot in the EC.

Denver 129, Houston 116. Michael Porter Jr. scored a career high 39 points. Denver's Will Barton will be sidelined indefinitely after sustaining a right hamstring strain Friday night.

San Antonio 110, New Orleans 108. DeMar DeRozan went 12-12 from the foul line, finishing with 32 points as the Spurs won a huge game for Western Conference seedings with three weeks left. The Pels committed 19 turnovers and missed 15 free throws. From Elias Sports: Zion Williamson joined Michael Jordan as the only players in the last 40 seasons to reach 2-thousand points in their first 80 games.

Minnesota 101, Utah 96. Rookie Anthony Edwards filled up the stat sheet: 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a career high five steals. Minnesota owns two road wins against the Jazz this season.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!