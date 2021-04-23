Chuck Checks In - 04.23.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 108, Charlotte 91. (Bulls: 25-34, 12-18 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic, White and Young each with 18. Hornets: Graham: 16

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 16. Hornets: Zeller: 6.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 7. Hornets: Wanamaker: 5

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: For the second straight night the Bulls bench was outstanding, scoring 47 points, led by three double-figures scorers (Young, Markkanen and Satoransky).

CCI RECAP: The Bulls led wire to wire as they thoroughly dominated the Hornets. The Bulls stifling defense put the clamps on the Hornets, losers of six of seven. Meantime, the Bulls have won three of four.The Bulls set the tone early as Nikola Vucevic posted a first half double-double, his eighth as a Bull, finishing with an 18-16-6 game. He was simply outstanding. The Hornets threw everyone at him as Charlotte could not contain his efficiency around the rim. Coby White recorded another fantastic game with a rock solid 18-3-3 contest without a turnover in 28 minutes. The Bulls played with purpose, passion, urgency and energy.

UP NEXT: At Miami Saturday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Dallas 115, Los Angeles Lakers 110. Kristaps Porzingis suffered an ankle in the third quarter. Anthony Davis saw his first action in 67 days. He played limited minutes in the first half scoring four points and grabbing four rebounds. Luka Doncic scored 30 points for the Mavs.

New Orleans 135, Orlando 100. Zion Williamson scored 25 points in 23 minutes. The Pels snapped a four game losing streak.

San Antonio 106, Detroit 91. The Spurs ended a five game home losing streak.

Milwaukee 124, Philadelphia 117. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points as the Bucks stopped a five game home losing streak.

Boston 99, Phoenix 86. Kemba Walker tied his season high with 32 points.Jayson Tatum went 3-17 but still managed to scored 15 points and grab 11 rebounds.

Atlanta's Trae Young has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and will miss the Hawks weekend games against Miami and MIlwaukee respectively.

Washington's Deni Avdija is out for the season with a fractured ankle.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls