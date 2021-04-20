Chuck Checks In - 04.20.21

FINAL FROM BOSTON: Bulls 102, Boston 96. (Bulls: 24-33, 13-15 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 29pts. Boston: Brown: 23pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 9. Boston: Tatum: 13.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 7. Boston: Tatum: 10.



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls have held their last two opponents, Cleveland and Boston to under 100 points for the first time since December, 2018.

CCI 2ND STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls recorded 30 assists for the 15th time this season-their most 30 assist games since 1996-97. The Bulls also registered 11 steals and eight blocks.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls played a superb defensive game against an undermanned Boston team that played without Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and Robert Williams. The Bulls were without Zach LaVine but defense ruled this night as the Bulls put the clamps on Jayson Tatum who went 3-17 from the floor. Tatum however, did manage his first career triple-double of 14-13-10. Coby White nailed four free throws in the final 16 seconds to propel the Bulls to a huge road win. White is averaging seven assists over his last three games. Nikola Vucevic wore down the Celtics in the post scoring 29 points. Garrett Temple delivered two long distance missiles in the fourth quarter as the Bulls picked up a much needed road win.

UP NEXT: At Cleveland Wednesday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 107, Philadelphia 96. Steph Curry torched the 76ers for 49 points, giving him 30 or more points in 11 straight games, a first for a player age 33 or older. Curry is averaging 39-6-4 over 10 games in April.

Phoenix 128, Milwaukee 127 OT. Devin Booker made two free throws with 0.3 second left in OT. It was the first of five straight on the road for the Suns.

San Antonio 109, Indiana 94. Myles Turner is out indefinitely with a right foot injury, a devastating blow to the Pacers.

Detroit 109, Cleveland 105. The Cavs hopes of reaching the play in game are fading after losing their fifth in the last six games.

Miami 113, Houston 91. The Heat played without it's top three scorers.

Denver 139, Memphis 137 2OT. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with a 47-15-8 game.

Utah 111, Los Angeles Lakers 97. Donovan Mitchell (Utah) and the Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis all remain sidelined.

Washington 117, Oklahoma City 107. Bradley Beal scored 30 points as the Wizards won their fifth straight. The Thunder have lost 11 in a row.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!