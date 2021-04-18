Chuck Checks In - 04.18.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 106, Cleveland 96. (Bulls: 23-33, 11-18 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 25pts. Cavaliers: Garland and Sexton each with 22pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 7. Cavaliers: Allen and Love each with 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 9. Cavaliers: Garland: 12.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls bench outscored the Cavaliers reserves 45-15.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls snapped a five game losing streak, limiting the Cavs to 96 points, seven under the NBA league low average. The Bulls dominated the third quarter outscoring Cleveland 32-21. Lauri Markkanen stepped up scoring 16 points and grabbing six rebounds. Nikola Vucevic was the go to guy for the Bulls pouring in 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Despite struggling with his shot, Coby White dished out nine assists. The Bulls attempted 40-three point field goals, shooting 40% on the night. The Bulls also had an impressive assist-turnover ratio of 3:1 (30-10).

NEXT: At Boston Monday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 119, Golden State 114. Jayson Tatum scored 44 points and collected 10 rebounds. Jaylen Brown missed the game with a non-Covid illness. The Celtics have won six straight and eight of nine. Steph Curry is averaging 42.6 PPG on 58 FG%, 54 3P%, 91 FT% shooting over the last 5 games.

Memphis 128, Milwaukee 115. An impressive road win for the Grizzlies as Jonas Valanciunas and Grayson Allen combined for 54 points. Allen went 7 of 10 from three point country. Memphis is 2-0 on their seven game trip.

Los Angeles Lakers 127, Utah 115. The Jazz played without Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley. The Lakers were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Washington 121, Detroit 100. Russell Westbrook had his 25th triple-double of the season. The Wizards lost two starters : Alex Len (ankle) and Rui Hachimura (leg).

San Antonio 111, Phoenix 85. The Spurs won despite the absence of their leading scorer DeMar DeRozan. The Suns had their 10 game home winning streak snapped.

