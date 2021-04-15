Chuck Checks In - 04.15.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Orlando 115, Bulls 106. (Bulls 22-32, 10-17 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30pts Orlando: Ennis: 22pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Orlando: Carter: 12.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 7. Orlando: Harris: 6.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Magic outscored the Bulls 39-19 in the third.

CCI RECAP: A most disappointing defeat as the Bulls suffered their fourth straight loss. James Ennis drilled five-three pointers. Wendell Carter Jr. had a huge game: 19-12-4 but players such as Cole Anthony, Donta Hall, and Michael Carter-Williams derailed the Bulls effort to snap their now, four losing streak. Nikola Vucevic had a monster game of 29-11. Zach LaVine had a game high 30 points but didn't attempt a shot in the third quarter. The Bulls played without a sense of urgency for the majority of the game as the Magic gained confidence throughout the contest ending a six game losing streak.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 123, Brooklyn 117. Joel Embiid scored 39 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The 76ers moved in to first place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets played without James Harden, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge.

Dallas 114, Memphis 113. After Grayson Allen, a 90% free throw shooter, missed two free throws, Luka Doncic made a three ball as time expired that propelled Dallas to a stunning win.

Los Angeles Clippers 100, Detroit 98. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris did not play for LAC. The Clippers have won seven straight.

New York 116, New Orleans 106. The Knicks have won five of their last seven. Julius Randle scored 32 for NY.

Golden State 147, Oklahoma City 109. Steph Curry scored 25 of his 42 points in the third quarter. The Thunder have lost eight straight, all by double digits.

Washington 123, Sacramento 111. Russell Westbrook registered his 170th career triple-double. Oscar Robertson holds the record with 181.

Milwaukee 130, Minnesota 105. The Bucks led by as many as 30 points in the second half. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his sixth straight game with knee soreness. Karl-Anthony Towns missed his second straight game for personal reasons.

Toronto 117, San Antonio 112. The Raps prevailed without Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Gary Trent Jr. and DeAndre Bembry.

Cleveland 103 Charlotte 90. Taurean Prince scored a season high 25 points. The Hornets have lost three straight at home.

