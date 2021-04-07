Chuck Checks In - 04.07.21

FINAL FROM INDIANA: Bulls 113, Indiana 97. (Bulls: 21-28, 11-12 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 32 pts. Pacers: LeVert: 20pts

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 17. Pacers: LeVert: 6.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and White: 6 each. Pacers: Lamb: 6.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Nikola Vucevic (32-17) posted the first 20-point, 15-rebound game by a Bull since Lauri Markkanen had 35-and-17 on the opening night of the 2019-20 season. Vucevic recorded his second straight double-double game by halftime. He has 33 on the season.

CCI 2ND STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls pounded the glass, out rebounding the Pacers 57-33, their largest rebounding margin since going +29 against Atlanta on February 11, 2014.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls took it to the undermanned Pacers leading by as many as 23 points as Nikola Vucevic dominated, scoring from the post and three point shooting. "The Vooch" fed off his teammates desire to deliver him the rock in pick and rolls and three point shooting. The chemistry between Vucevic and Zach LaVine is a thing of beauty. LaVine finished with a solid, all-around game of 19-8-6. Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan went with a tight eight man rotation much of the game using Lauri Markkanen (15pts), Coby White (13 points) and Troy Brown as the top reserves.

UP NEXT: At Toronto (Tampa) Thursday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 106, Boston 96. Joel Embiid scored 35 points as the 76ers swept the Celtics int he season series for the first time since the 2000-2001 season.

Los Angeles Lakers 110, Toronto 101. The Lakers made 18-three point field goals. The Lakers led by as many as 34 in the first half. The Lakers picked up veteran Ben McLemore.

Atlanta 123, New Orleans 107. The Hawks were a perfect, 11-11, shooting the three rock in the third quarter.

Memphis 124, Miami 112. The Grizzlies won their third straight behind Dillon Brooks season high 28 points.

Los Angeles Clippers 133. Portland 116. The Clippers scored a franchise best 47-first quarter points.

Golden State 122, Milwaukee 121. Steph Curry scored 41 points. The Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo who remains sidelined with a sore left knee.

Denver 134, Detroit 119. Nikola Jokic scored 27 points in 27 minutes. The Nuggets have won 15 of 18 and the last six with newcomer Aaron Gordon in the lineup.

James Harden will miss at least the next ten days with a hamstring injury. But there is good news for the Nets as Kevin Durant is expected to return to the lineup tonight against the Pelicans.

