Chuck Checks In - 04.05.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 115, Nets 107. (Bulls: 20-28, 10-16 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25pts. Nets: Irving: 24pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Nets: Griffin: 8per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 11. Nets: Irving: 15.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls who entered the game 29th in the NBA in free throw attempts went to the line 30 times against Brooklyn.

CCI 2nd STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls recorded 29 assists and committed just nine turnovers.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls won for the first time since their blockbuster trade with Orlando as Nikola Vucevic registered a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds. Tomas Satoransky added 19 points and a season high 11 assists, five coming in the third quarter. Bottom line: The Bulls came to play and took it to the Nets from the opening tip. The Bulls established low post play early and a steady diet of pick and roll. Zach LaVine (25 points) and Vucevic set the tone early along with Thad Young. The Bulls outscored the Nets 32-18 in the second quarter and never looked back. Coby White sat out the game because of Covid 19 health and safety protocols.

UP NEXT: At Indiana Tuesday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Clippers 104, Los Angeles Lakers 86. The Lakers played without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond and Wesley Matthews. The Lakers have lost six of nine. In other words, if you don't have star players, chances of winning on a consistent basis are slim.

Atlanta 117, Golden State 111. The Hawks posted their third straight win as Clint Capela had 24 points and 18 rebounds. Steph Curry had 37 points for the Warriors who have dropped seven of eight.

New Orleans 122, Houston 115. Lonzo Ball hit a career high eight-three point field goals. He poured in 27 points and dished out nine assists.

Memphis 116, Philadelphia 100. The 76ers played without Joel Embiid. The Grizzilies had seven players in double figures and handed out 30 assists.

Boston 118, Charlotte 86. Believe it or not, the Celtics trailed by nine after the opening quarter. Boston outscored the Hornets by 16 in the second quarter and 13 in the third.

Denver 119, Orlando 109. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points against his former team as the Nuggets outscored the Magic 72-44 in the second half.

Jrue Holiday and the Bucks agreed on a four year 160 million dollar extension.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls. All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!