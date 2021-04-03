Chuck Checks In - 04.03.21

FINAL FROM SALT LAKE CITY: Utah 113, Bulls 106. (Bulls: 19-28, 10-12 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Young: 25pts. Utah: Mitchell: 26pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic:8. Utah: Gobert: 13.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky and Vucevic each with 4. Utah: Conley and Mitchell each with 5.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Utah set a franchise record, winning its 21st straight home game.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls played the Jazz tough but came up short losing their sixth straight. The Jazz went 26-27 from the foul line. The Bulls continue to struggle shooting the three ball, connecting on only 26% of their attempts over the last six games. Thad Young was fabulous with a season high 25 points. Zach LaVine returned to the lineup and added 23 points. Coby White returned to see action, scoring four points off the bench. Donovan Mitchell struggled shooting the ball (7-21) but went 10-10 from the line and finished with a game high 26. The Jazz won their eighth straight and improved to 37-11 on the season.

UP NEXT: Home with Brooklyn Sunday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 115, Sacramento 94. Kyle Kuzma poured in a season high 30 points. The Kings shot just 28% from three point range.

Phoenix 140, Oklahoma City 103. The Suns led by 30 at the end of the first quarter.

Atlanta 126, New Orleans 103. The Pelicans played without four starters including Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Milwaukee 127, Portland 109. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 47 points and 12 rebounds as the Bucks snapped Portland's four game win streak.

Toronto 130, Golden State 77. The Raps led by as many as 61 points. The 53 point win was the biggest in the NBA this season.

Boston 118, Houston 102. Jayson Tatum scored 26 points. Robert Williams had a career high 20 points. The Rockets are 13-35.

Charlotte 114, Indiana 97. Miles Bridges with another strong game for the Hornets: 23-10. The Hornets lost Gordon Hayward in the second half to a foot sprain. The Pacers fell to 21-26, 8-14 on the road.

Memphis 120, Minnesota 108. Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas 99, New York 86. The Mavs won their third straight. Dallas was without Head Coach Rick Carlisle who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday morning. He revealed he has been fully vaccinated since February.

Congratulations to Stanford and Arizona reaching the women's NCAA Championship game.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!