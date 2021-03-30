Chuck Checks In - 03.30.21

FINAL FROM SAN FRANCISCO: Golden State 116, Bulls 102. (Bulls: 19-26, 10-10 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 21pts. Warriors: Curry: 32pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 9. Warriors: Oubre Jr.: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 8. Warriors: Green 9.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Golden State outscored the Bulls 48-18 beyond the arc.

CCI RECAP: The Warriors took control in the third quarter as they welcomed the return of Steph Curry who missed the last four games with a tailbone contusion. The future Hall of Fame player scored 32 points drilling six-three point field goals. The Bulls dished out 33 assists but committed 20 turnovers. Zach LaVine struggled going 4 of 16 from the floor, his second straight game under 20 points. It's apparent he's attempting to play through an ankle issue. Head Coach Billy Donovan changed up his lineup bringing Lauri Markkanen off the bench. Markkanen in 22 minutes scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. The Bulls lost Garrett Temple in the first half with a hamstring injury. Coby White missed his first game as an NBA player with neck spasms. The Bulls have lost four straight and six of seven.

UP NEXT: At Phoenix Wednesday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New Orleans 115, Boston 109. The Celtics welcomed fans for the first time this season announced at 2, 298. Zion Williamson scored 28 points.

Los Angeles 129, Milwaukee 105. The Clippers won their sixth straight making 19-three pointers .

Miami 98, New York 88. The Heat snapped a six game losing streak.

Memphis 120 Houston 110. Jonas Valanciunas scored a season high 30 points .

Dallas 127, Oklahoma City 106. Luka Doncic scored 25 points.

Sacramento 132, San Antonio 115. The Kings have won five straight. The Spurs are 1-4 on a nine game home stand.

Utah 114, Cleveland 75. Rudy Gobert with 18 points and 17 rebounds. The Jazz have won 20 straight at home.

Washington 132, Indiana 124. Russell Westbrook with a monster game: 32 points, 14 rebounds and a season high 21 assists. Chandler Hutchison scored 18 for the Wizards. Daniel Gafford suffered a right leg injury.

Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 107. James Harden with another triple-double, his 12th (38-11-13) in just 32 games.

Detroit 118, Toronto 104. The Raps have lost 12 of 13 games.

The NBA announced the 2021 NBA draft will be held July 29. The NBA draft lottery is set for June 22. The NBA combine will be conducted June 21-27.

