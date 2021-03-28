Chuck Checks In - 03.28.21

FINAL FROM SAN ANTONIO: Spurs 120, Bulls 104. (Bulls: 19-25, 10-9 on the road).

LEADING SORERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 21pts. Spurs: Poeltl: 20pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 9. Spurs: Poeltl: 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Young: 9. Spurs: Murray 8.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Spurs Head Coach Greg Popovich became the fastest to reach 1,300 career wins.

CCI RECAP: As one would expect with four new players being incorporated into either the starting lineup and off the bench, (the fifth, Daniel Theis will join the team for tomorrow's game against the Warriors) the Bulls looked disjointed and found themselves trailing by as many as 36 — but the Bulls staged a furious comeback and cut the Spurs lead to seven before San Antonio pulled away. Nikola Vucevic in his Bulls debut scored a game high 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists. In time, chemistry will turn in favor of Bulls as the new players and those who have been with the team the entire season, will blend in to solid, night in-night out competitive ball club with a winning culture. The Bulls bench will be deep and versatile but this is going to take time. Unfortunately, the Bulls play every other day with little down time to practice. Great days are ahead. No question about it.

UP NEXT: At Golden State Monday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 102, Milwaukee 96. The Bucks played without four starters including Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Utah 126, Memphis 110. The Jazz won their 19th straight home game. Donovan Mitchell was involved in either scoring or assisting in nearly half of Utah's 46 buckets. He finished with 35 points and seven assists.

Boston 111, Oklahoma City 94. The Thunder and Al Horford have reached a mutual decision which will see Horford being inactive the rest of the season while the team develops young players.

Los Angeles Clippers 122, Philadelphia 112. LAC won it's fifth straight. Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points. Former Clippers, turned Philly Head Coach Doc Rivers, was given a video tribute during the first time out.

Sacramento 100, Cleveland 98. Harrison Barnes hit a three pointer at the buzzer.

Washington 106, Detroit 92. Bradley Beal left the game in the third quarter with a bruised hip. The Wizards led by as many as 30 points. Daniel Gafford had 13 points and five rebounds in his first game as a Wizard.

Houston 129, Minnesota 107. After blowing a 29 point lead Friday, the Rockets responded led by Kevin Porter Jr. with 25 points.

New Orleans 113, Dallas 103. Zion Williamson scored 38 points. Mavs Head Coach Rick Carlisle calls Williamson a" Shaquille O'Neal type force with a point guard skill set."

LaMarcus Aldridge has signed on with the Nets after reaching a buyout with the Spurs.

Evan Fournier, newly acquired by Boston from Orlando was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!