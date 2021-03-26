Chuck Checks In - 03.26.21

There are blockbusters. Then there are "BLOCKBUSTERS." This, my friends, was a blockbuster. The Bulls in a bold and impactful move, acquired two time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu from Orlando for first round picks in 2021 and 2023, Otto Porter Jr. and Wendell Carter Jr. Vucevic is a super, high level talent who runs a great pick and roll, pick and pop, can drain threes, pass, rebound and block shots. This season he has already posted 30 double-double games and one triple-double. The 6-8 Aminu was selected eighth in the 2010 draft by the Clippers. He is solid NBA talent who will add depth to the rotation.

In another move, the Bulls picked up 6-6 third year play Troy Brown, a former number one pick by Washington from the University of Oregon. The Bulls front office continued to wheel and deal. As they acquired Daniel Theis from Boston. Do NOT sleep on Theis. He is a tough, hard-nosed player who leaves it on the floor every night. He reminds me of former Bull, Andres Nocioni. Bulls fans are going to love him. Also acquired via the Celtics is 6-4 Javonte Green.

This was a GREAT day for the Bulls organization. Grabbing an All-Star player in his prime is very, very difficult to do and the Bulls accomplished that.

We wish Carter, Porter, Luke Kornet (Boston) Daniel Gafford (Washington) and Chandler Hutchison (Washington) the best as they move forward in their careers.

Orlando in the meantime has entered phase one of a major, major rebuild as they parted with Vucevic, Aminu, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon. Gordon was traded to Denver; Fournier to Boston.

Houston sent Victor Oladipo to Miami for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk, and 2022 first round swap rights. The Heat also acquired Nemanja Bjelica for Mo Harkless and Chris Silva.

Atlanta sent Rajon Rondo to the Clippers for Lou Williams.

JJ Redick is now a Dallas Maverick as the Pelicans received James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and a second round pick.

George Hill was sent to Philadelphia. The Thunder received Tony Bradley. Terrence Ferguson is a Knick.

JaVale McGee is on the move again as he was dealt to Denver for two future second round picks.

The Blazers acquired Norman Powell from Toronto for Gary Trent Jr.

Indiana T.J. Warren will miss the rest of the season. As he continues to recover from a stress fracture in his left foot.

The Raps elected not to deal Kyle Lowry.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 106, Washington 102. Alec Burks scored 27 off the bench for the Knicks, his fourth straight 20+ game.

Los Angeles Clippers 98, San Antonio 85. The Spurs reached a buyout with LaMarcus Aldridge.

Sacramento 141, Golden State 119. De'Aaron Fox scored a career high 44 points. The Warriors played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Portland 125, Miami 122. Enes Kanter became the first player in Portland history to record 9 offensive rebounds in consecutive games.

Philadelphia 109, Los Angeles Lakers 101. Danny Green hit eight -three pointers as the 76ers won their fourth straight.

RIP to former Bulls Head Coach Stan Albeck who passed away. Albeck was a hoops "lifer" and loved the game as much as any person I have ever met.

