Chuck Checks In - 03.25.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 103, Bulls 94. (Bulls: 19-24, 9-16 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 22pts. Cavs: Garland: 22pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 9. Cavs: Nance: 14.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and Satoransky each with 4. Cavs: Garland: 9.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls scored only 39 second half points.

CCI RECAP: Playing without Kevin Love and leading scorer Collin Sexton, Cleveland's Darius Garland stepped up with a 22-4-9 game receiving excellent contributions from Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance Jr. who combined for 33 points, 23 rebounds and four block shots. The Bulls simply could not sustain any offensive flow throughout much of the second half. Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen combined for only eight second half points. It was an extremely painful defeat as the Bulls get a much needed two day break before playing nine of their next ten games on the road starting Saturday in San Antonio.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 121, Boston 119. The Bucks won their eighth straight as Khris Middleton scored 27 points.

Memphis 119, Oklahoma City 107. OKC's Shai Gilgeous Alexander is out indefinitely with plantar fasciitis.

Charlotte 122, Houston 97. Terry Rozier and Devonte Graham combined for 46 points.

Los Angeles Clippers 134, San Antonio 101. The Clippers led wire to wire as former Spur, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points. LAC won its third straight by 20 or more points.

Indiana 116, Detroit 111. Caris LeVert in his seventh Pacers' start, poured in 28 points. The win ended a seven game home losing streak. ESPN is reporting the Pistons will send Delon Wright to the Kings for Cory Joseph and two second round picks. The Pistons own three second round picks in the 2021 draft including the Hornets, Raptors and now Kings.

Sacramento 110, Atlanta 108. De'Aaron Fox scored 37 points for the Kings.

Toronto 135, Denver 111. The Raps ended a nine game losing streak leading the Nuggets by 24 at halftime.

Orlando 112, Phoenix 111. Evan Fournier's layup with six seconds left won it for the Magic.

Dallas 128, Minnesota 108. The T-Wolves fell to 10-34. The Mavs posted seven-double figure scorers.

Utah 118, Brooklyn 88. The Jazz led by 21 in the first quarter. Brooklyn played without James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!