Chuck Checks In - 03.20.21

FINAL FROM DENVER: Denver 131, Bulls 127 OT. (Bulls: 18-22, 9-8 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 32pts. Denver: Jokic and Murray each with 34pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 10. Denver: JOKIC: 15.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Young: 6. Denver: Jokic: 9.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls committed 18 turnovers leading to 32 Denver points.

CCI RECAP: Another gut wrenching loss, the Bulls second in as many games, as the Nuggets rallied late in the fourth quarter, eventually prevailing in the extra period led by their two stars: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. They each scored 34 points. Murray hit a game tying shot with less than a second remaining in regulation. He and Jokic combined for 37 points in the fourth quarter and OT. It was a deflating loss for the Bulls who led by six points with 45 seconds remaining in regulation. Zach LaVine poured in 34, making all nine free throw attempts. Otto Porter Jr. was fabulous with a 22 point night. Turnovers (18) derailed the Bulls. Outside of LaVine, the Bulls went 7-14 from the foul line. The Bulls have dropped 13 straight to the Nuggets in Denver.

UP NEXT: At Detroit Sunday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

San Antonio 116, Cleveland 110. The Spurs led wire to wire. Keldon Johnson became the first Spur since Tim Duncan to record a 20-20 game with 23 points and 21 rebounds.

Sacramento 107, Boston 96. The Celtics slipped under the .500 mark as Lockport's Richaun Holmes had 25 points and 11 rebounds for his 15th double-double on the season.

Utah 115, Toronto 112. Donovan Mitchell attempted 16 free throws (15-16). The entire Raptors team attempted 14. The Raps have lost seven straight.

Golden State 116, Memphis 103. Andrew Wiggins scored a career high 40 points.

Portland 125, Dallas 119. CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard combined for 63 points.

Indiana 137, Miami 110. The Pacers shot 58% from the floor and 55% from three point range.

Orlando 121, Brooklyn 113. Aaron Gordon scored a season high 38 points.

Phoenix 113, Minnesota 101. A bounce back game for the Suns after losing the night before to the T-Wolves.

Detroit 113, Houston 100. A franchise record losing streak for the Rockets as they fell in their 19th straight game.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!