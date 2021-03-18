Chuck Checks In - 03.18.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: San Antonio 106, Bulls 99. (Bulls: 18-21, 9-14 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 29pts. Spurs: Poeltl: 20pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Williams: 14 (CH) Spurs: Poeltl: 16 (CH).

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky:7. Spurs: White: 5.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Spurs were called for eight fouls, equaling the Bulls franchise record for fewest opponent fouls in a game. The Bulls went to the line just nine times.

CCI RECAP: After scoring only 40 first half points, the Spurs erupted for 39-fourth quarter points, storming back from an 18 point halftime deficit to stun the Bulls. The Spurs full court press and zone defense intensified in the second half making things uncomfortable for the Bulls. The Spurs had two huge runs of 12-0 and 17-0 to grab the lead and held on for a huge road win. Thaddeus Young played in his 1,000th game and had a solid 18-6-5 game. Patrick Williams grabbed a career high 14 rebounds. Jakob Poeltl tied his career high with 20 points and set a career high with 16 rebounds. His physicality bothered the Bulls throughout the game.

UP NEXT: At Denver Friday.

Brooklyn 124, Indiana 115. James Harden notched his first 40 point game in a Nets uniform. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 15 assists. The Nets played without Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin.

Milwaukee 109, Philadelphia 105 OT. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his 32 points in the extra period . According to ESPN, the Bucks will acquire P.J Tucker from Houston.

Golden State 108, Houston 94. The Rockets suffered a franchise record 18th straight loss.

Sacramento 121, Washington 119. De'Aaron Fox hit the game winner with less than a second remaining.

Cleveland 117, Boston 110. The Celtics are back to .500. The Cavs backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland combined for 54 points.

Denver 129, Charlotte 104. Nikola Jokic posted his 10th triple-double of the season (12-10-10). He has 36 double-doubles this season with 36 in 40 games.

Memphis 89, Miami 85. Ja Morant's go ahead drive to the rim with 1.2 second snapped Miami's five game win streak. The Heat picked up Trevor Arica from OKC for Meyers Leonard who was cut by the Thunder.

Dallas 105, Los Angeles Clippers 89. Luka Doncic scored 42 points. The Mavs won the season series 2-1.

Detroit 116, Toronto 112. Saddiq Bey had a 28-12 game for the Pistons. Norman Powell scored 43 points without an assist for the struggling Raptors, now six games under.500.

