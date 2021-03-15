Chuck Checks In - 03.15.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 118, Raptors 95. (Bulls: 17-20, 8-13 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls; Williams: 23pts (CH) Raptors: Powell: 32pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 11. Raptors: Baynes and Lowry each with 5. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky and Young each with 7. Raptors: Lowry: 8.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: From Jeff Mangurten: The Bulls registered nine double-figure scorers for the first time since March 20, 1971 when the Bulls recorded nine against Atlanta.

CCI RECAP: Head Coach Billy Donovan changed up his lineup with Tomas Satoransky and Thad Young make their first starts of the season with Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr coming off the bench for the first time in 20-21. The formula was successful as Carter got it going early with aggressive play in the post and came through with his seventh double-double game of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds. White had a 13-4-5 game. Young posted 10-7-7 numbers and Satoransky: 10-6-7 along with one steal and two blocks. Rookie Patrick Williams was outstanding pouring in a season/career high 23 points. The Bulls out rebounded the undermanned Raps 60-37. The Bulls also did an outstanding job making that one extra pass leading to 37 assists and only 12 turnovers .

UP NEXT: Home with OKC Tuesday.

OKC 128, Memphis 122. The NBA's youngest player, Aleksej Pokusevski scored a season/career high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Thunder.

Golden State 131, Utah 119. Draymond Green came through with his 26th career triple-double ( 11-12-12). He also had four steals. Rudy Gobert had a career high 28 rebounds for the Jazz who became the last team to reach double-digit losses.

Philadelphia 134, San Antonio 99. No Joel Embiid (knee) no problems for the 76ers. ..at least last night.

Atlanta 100, Cleveland 82. The Hawks have won five straight for the first time in more than four years.

Minnesota 114, Portland 112. Anthony Edwards scored a career/season high 34 points.

Boston 134, Houston 107. The Rockets suffered their 16th straight loss..but who's counting?

New Orleans 135, Los Angeles Clippers 115. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram combined for 50 points.The Pels shot 65% from the floor.

Miami 102, Orlando 97. The Heat have won four straight and 10 of 11. Jimmy Butler: 29-7-9 and five steals.

