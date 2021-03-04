Chuck Checks In - 03.04.21

FINAL FROM NEW ORLEANS: Bulls 128, Pelicans 124. (Bulls: 16-18, 9-7 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 35pts. Pelicans: Williamson: 28pt.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 15. Pelicans: Williamson: 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 8. Pelicans: Bledsoe: 10.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls scored 64 points in the paint.

CCI STAT #2 OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls blocked eight shots, double their season average.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls withstood a furious fourth quarter rally by the Pelicans and won the season series led by the backcourt of Zach LaVine and Coby White who combined for 61 points. The Bulls led by as many as 19 points only to see New Orleans score 45 fourth quarter points. Zion Williamson struggled from the line the entire night, attempting sixteen free throws but making only eight. After the game he went back on the floor and took extra shots. Wendell Carter Jr. pulled down 15 rebounds as the Bulls out rebounded the Pelicans 45-35. In addition, Thad Young went eight of 10 from the floor and finished with another impressive game of 18-5-3. Young also registered a steal and three blocked shots. The Bulls go in to the All Star break only two games under .500. When they resume a week from tonight (March 11) the Bulls will enjoy a five game home stand. Despite losing Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison for a month, the Bulls have shown resilience and character throughout. The staff and players get a much needed break as we will support Zach LaVine on the All Star stage Sunday in Atlanta where he will participate in the three point shooting contest and the game itself.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 132, Houston 114. James Harden returned to " H-Town" and recorded a triple-double of 29-10-14. The Nets have won seven straight on the road. Houston has lost 13 straight.

Philadelphia 131, Utah 123 OT. Joel Embiid had 40 points and 19 rebounds. Tobias Harris scored 11 of his 22 points in the extra period. The Sixers improved to 24-12 and open the second half of the season in Chicago a week from tonight.

Charlotte 135, Minnesota 102. Another game, another loss for the T-Wolves. Minnesota has lost nine straight, 13 of 14. Minnesota is 0-5 since Chris Finch replaced Ryan Saunders.

Atlanta 115, Orlando 112. The Hawks rallied from a 19 point second half deficit.

Dallas 87, Oklahoma City 78. Luka Doncic missed the game with a back injury. Doncic, however, is expected to play in the All Star Game. The Mavs have won 10 of 13.

Sacramento 123, Los Angeles Lakers 120. The Lakers played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Portland 108, Golden State 106. Damian Lillard's three ball in the waning seconds propelled the Trailblazers to a win.

Indiana 114, Cleveland 111. Indiana's T.J. McConnell set an NBA record with nine steals in the first half, posting his second career triple-double of 16 points, 13 assists and a franchise record 10 steals.

Detroit 129, Toronto 105. The Pistons took advantage of a short handed Raps team playing without three of their top four scorers.

