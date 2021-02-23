Chuck Checks In - 02.23.21

Final From Houston: Bulls 120, Rockets 100. (Bulls: 14-16, 8-7 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White: 24pts. Rockets: Nwaba: 22pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 13. Rockets: Nwaba: 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 6. Rockets: Wall: 7

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls 46 points in the 3rd quarter was the highest scoring third quarter in franchise history and tied for the fifth highest scoring quarter in franchise history.

CCI RECAP: Zach LaVine scored 14 third quarter points to put this game away as the Bulls pounded Houston scoring 46 points in the period. Six Bulls scored in double figures as the Bulls shot 53% on the night. The Bulls out rebounded the Rockets 55-46 and committed just 12 turnovers. Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr. each recorded a double-double as the Bulls have won four of their last five games and are 7-5 in February. A Wednesday win over Minnesota guarantees them their first winning month since December of 2017. The Bulls took care of business and that's the bottom line. The Bulls once again played without Chandler Hutchison, Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter Jr. Houston played without Victor Oladipo, Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins. The Rockets have lost eight straight.

UP NEXT: Wednesday. Home with Minnesota.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Washington 127, Los Angeles Lakers 124. OT. The Wizards stunned the Lakers on the road as Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points in OT. The Lakers blew a 17 point second half lead.

Miami 108, Oklahoma City 94. The Heat finished their seven game road trip 4-3.

Phoenix 132, Portland 100. The Suns improved to 20-10. Phoenix plays at the United Center Friday.

Utah 132, Charlotte 110. Utah set a franchise record with 28 made three pointers, 19 coming off the bench, the most ever by any team's reserves.

Dallas 102, Memphis 92. The Mavs held the Grizzlies to 13 first quarter points.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!