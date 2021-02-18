Chuck Checks In - 02.18.21

Final from The United Center: Bulls 105, Detroit 102. (Bulls: 12-15, 5-9 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 37pts. Pistons: Grant: 43pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 10. Pistons: Jackson and PLumlee each with 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Young: 7. Pistons: Wright: 4.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls rallied from a 25 point deficit, biggest comeback in the NBA this season.

CCI RECAP: Down 25 with 2:37 left in the second quarter the Bulls went to work cutting Detroit's lead to 18 at the break. Head Coach Billy Donovan looking to jump start his team sat three starters (Carter, White and Williams) to begin the second half. Message delivered. Coby White and Patrick Williams delivered long distance three point shots respectively then held on for a dramatic victory. Williams was outstanding on both ends of the floor in the fourth quarter scoring 12 of his 15 points. Zach LaVine finished the night with a 37-5-5-3 steals game. Detroit's Jerami Grant scored a career high 43 points.

The Bulls moved to within one-half game of the sixth seed NY Knicks in the Eastern Conference

UP NEXT: At Philadelphia Friday.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 118, Houston 113. The 76ers snapped a three game slide. Joel Embiid with a 31-11-9 game.

Utah 114, Los Angeles Clippers 96. LAC played without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Utah won its ninth straight, 20 of its last 21. Rudy Gobert had a 13-20 game.

Orlando 107, New York 89. The Knicks shot 25% in the second half.

Atlanta 122, Boston 114. Trae Young scored 40 points and dished out eight assists as the Hawks snapped a four game slide. The Celtics are a .500 team at 14-14.

Portland 126, New Orleans 124. Damian Lillard is on a run. He recorded his third straight game of at least 30 points and ten assists pouring in 43 points and collecting 16 dimes as the banged up Trail Blazers improved to 18-10.

Memphis 122, Oklahoma City 113. Ja Morant posted his first triple-double of the season.

Indiana 134, Minnesota 128 OT. Domantas Sabonis had a monster game: 36-17-10. The Pacers played their second straight OT game.

Golden State, 120 Miami 112 OT. Steph Curry scored 25 points playing a season high 42 minutes. The surprising Warriors improved to 16-13. Miami is six games under .500.

Washington 130, Denver 120. Break up the Wizards! Make it three straight wins as Bradley Beal sank two free throws with a tenth of second left.

Cleveland at San Antonio postponed.

NATIONAL TV GAMES: Raptors at Bucks (TNT) 6:30 PM. Nets at Lakers (TNT) 9PM.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!