Chuck Checks In - 02.14.21

The Bulls took Saturday off, a rare two day break between games. The Bulls hit the road to begin four game in six nights, starting Monday at Indiana.

Zach LaVine enters the week seventh in the NBA in scoring averaging 28 points per game. In seven February contests LaVine is averaging 31 per game.

Thaddeus Young is enjoying a solid February averaging 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. He's ninth in the NBA in FG% at 59%.

Tomas Satoransky played a season high 30 minutes against the Clippers and turned in a season high 17 points, dishing out seven assists. "Sato" in February has registered five games of four or more assists in a game. He has totaled a combined 15 over the last two.

Denzel Valentine has logged six straight double figure scoring games averaging 12 points in February.

Utah 112, Miami 94. Can anyone slow down the Jazz? Winners of seven straight and 18 of its last 19 after a 4-4 start.

Phoenix 120, Philadelphia 111. The Suns won their fifth straight as Devin Booker lit up Philly for 36 points.

Indiana 125, Atlanta 113. The Hawks blew a nine point-fourth quarter lead as Doug McDermott scored 26 points. The Hawks have lost six of seven. Trae Young did not attempt a three point shot for only the second time in his career.

New York 121, Houston 99. The wheels are off the Rockets losers of five straight. The Rockets played without Victor Oladipo and Christian Wood. Derrick Rose had 16 points.

Brooklyn 134, Golden State 117. Kevin Durant returned to the Bay Area and scored 20 points.

