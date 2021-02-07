Chuck Checks In - 02.07.21

FINAL FROM ORLANDO: Bulls 118 Magic 92. (Bulls: 9-13, 6-6 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 39pts. Magic: Vucevic: 17.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Williams: 10. Magic: Vucevic: 8

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 6. Magic: Anthony: 5.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Patrick Williams recorded his first NBA double-double with 16 points and a season high 10 rebounds.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls took it to Orlando from the opening tip and exploded for a 30-12 advantage in the second quarter and never looked back. With Lauri Markkanen sidelined with an injured right shoulder, Head Coach Billy Donovan called upon Denzel Valentine and the veteran from Michigan State produced scoring 20 points. The Bulls with a small lineup saw four of their five starters score in double figures led by Zach LaVine with 39 points.

The Bulls put the clamps on Nikola Vucevic who tossed in 17 points after scoring a career high 43 points against the Bulls the previous night. The Bulls held the Magic to 38% from the field and 22% from three point range. What a difference a night makes!

UP NEXT: Home with Washington Monday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Laker,s 135 Detroit 129 2OT. The Pistons played without Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose. The Lakers committed 23 turnovers and blew a 17 point lead but still managed to improve to 18-6.

Dallas 134, Golden State 132. Steph Curry went off for 57 points but Luka Doncic tied his career high with 42 points . Mavs owner Mark Cuban addressed his team prior to the game.

Philadelphia 124, Brooklyn 108. The Nets played without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The 76ers lead the Eastern Conference with a 17-7 record having won five of six.

Milwaukee 124, Cleveland 99. The Bucks beat the Cavs for the second time in as many nights.

Atlanta 132, Toronto 121. Clint Capela with a 23-16 game as the Hawks snapped a three game slide.

Sacramento 119, Denver 114. Nikola Jokic scored a career high 50 points but the red hot Kings , winners of six of seven, hit the .500 mark at 11-11.

New York 110, Portland 99. The Knicks won their second straight and improved to 11-13. Portland finished off two weeks on the road at 3-3.

San Antonio 111, Houston 106. DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points for the Spurs.

Oklahoma City 120, Minnesota 118. The Thunder scored 83 points in the first half..only 13 in the third quarter.

New Orleans 118, Memphis 109. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram combined for 56 points handing the slumping Grizzilies their third straight loss after winning seven straight.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

