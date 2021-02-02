Chuck Checks In - 02.02.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 110 New York 102. ( Bulls: 8-11, 3-6 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 30pts. New York: Randle: 23pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Gafford: 9. New York: Randle: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Young: 8. New York: Quickley and Randle each with 7.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Thad Young is the first Bull with eight assists off the bench in three straight games since Sedale Threatt in April, 1987.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls came through at crunch time as Coby White and Zach LaVine nailed three pointers with less than a minute remaining ending a three game slide. The Bulls dished out 30 assists. Thad Young for the third straight game flirted with a triple-double finishing with another impressive game off the bench of 13-8-8. He is having a remarkable year and is a true leader to his teammates.

Lauri Markkanen recorded his second straight 30 point game nailing six of the Bulls 11 made three pointers. All five Bulls starters scored in double figures.

The two teams play again Wednesday at the United Center. The Knicks have lost five of their last six games.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 107, Atlanta 99. The Lakers never ending road trip finally concluded as Anthony Davis scored 25 points. Security ejected a fan who got in to a brief verbal spat with LeBron James. 1,341 attended the game and yes, social distancing was in effect. The Lakers went 5-2 on the trip and are 16-6 on the season.

Milwaukee 134, Portland 106. The Bucks shot 55% from three point range.

Sacramento 118, New Orleans 108. De' Aaron Fox poured in 38 points, 17 straight in the final seven minutes as the Kings have won four of their last five games.

Houston 136, Oklahoma City 106. The Rockets tied an NBA record draining 11- three pointers in a 48 point first quarter.

Phoenix 109, Dallas 108. Devin Booker hit a three ball with 1.5 seconds left sending the Mavs to their sixth straight loss.

Memphis 133, San Antonio 102. Memphis shot 56% from the floor and 50% from three point range. The Grizzilies had nine players score in double figures. Memphis has won seven straight.

Cleveland 100, Minnesota 98. Jarrett Allen had a season high 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.

Charlotte 129, Miami 121 OT. Malik Monk came off the bench and scored 36 points for the Hornets. Monk buried nine-three point shots. LaMelo Ball recorded 14 points and seven assists game in his first NBA start. The Heat are six games under .500.

Detroit at Denver-postponed for health and safety protocols.

NATIONAL TV GAMES: TNT: Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn 6:30. TNT: Boston at Golden State 9PM.

Orlando's Aaron Gordon will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with an ankle injury. The Bulls play in Orlando Friday and Saturday.

Golden State's James Wiseman will be out at least a week with a sprained left wrist.

