Chuck Checks In - 01.28.21

I am all in for Zach LaVine as All-Star voting starts at 11AM CT. Fans can submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App-and NBA.com as well as Twitter. All current NBA players are available for selection. LaVine is in the top ten in scoring at 27 points per game. He's had eight games of 30+ and is shooting 53% from the field and 43% from three point range in January. As I've said on the broadcast, "Put him in the game...the All-Star Game."

The Bulls have Thursday off. They resume action at home Saturday against Portland.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Utah 116, Dallas 104. Make it ten straight wins for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert with season highs: 29 points and 20 rebounds.

Philadelphia 107, Los Angeles Lakers 106. Tobias Harris hit the go ahead game winning shot with 2.4 seconds left handing the Lakers their first road loss of the season after winning their first 10 games.

Milwaukee 115, Toronto 108. Giannis Antetokounmpo with a 24-18-9 game. The Bucks are now five games over .500. Toronto slipped to four under.

San Antonio 110, Boston 106. DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points.

Cleveland 122, Detroit 107. The Pistons have the worst road record in the NBA at 1-7. Andre Drummond had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Cavs. The Pistons have committed 46 turnovers in two games against Cleveland. Detroit's Mason Plumlee had 15 points and 12 rebounds but also had eight turnovers.

Golden State 123, Minnesota 111. The Warriors swept the T-Wolves mini two game series. James Wiseman scored 25 points.

Brooklyn 132, Atlanta 128 OT. Kevin Durant and James Harden combined for 63 points. Atlanta had four players score 20+ points. Clint Capela had 11 rebounds, his 14th consecutive game with at least 10. The Nets play 9 of their next 12 on the road.

Indiana 116, Charlotte 106. Domantas Sabonis playing on a banged up knee delivered an impressive triple-double of 22-11-10. Doug McDermott scored a season high 28 points. The Pacers have won three of four. The Hornets have lost six of seven.

Sacramento 121, Orlando 107. The well-rested Kings played their first game since last Friday. Buddy Hield scored a season high 29 points, drilling seven-three pointers.

Denver 109, Miami 82. The Nuggets have won 10 of 13. Miami trailed by 25 at halftime. Jimmy Butler missed his ninth straight game because of virus related protocols.

Oklahoma City 102, Phoenix 97. Chris Paul scored a season high 32 points against his former team but it wasn't enough as the Suns have lost five of their last six games.

New Orleans 124, Washington 107. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored season highs of 32 points. Bradley Beal had 47 for his 3-11 Wizards.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!