Chuck Checks In - 01.26.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Boston 119 Bulls 103. (Bulls: 7-10, 2-5 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30pts. Boston: Brown: 26pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Young: 9. Boston: Thompson: 10

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Young: 9. Boston: Smart: 11

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls committed 19 turnovers leading to 35 Boston points.

CCI RECAP: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 50 points as the Celtics handed the Bulls their second straight loss. Tatum returned to the Boston lineup after missing the previous five games because of health and safety protocols. The Bulls entered the game number one in the NBA in turnovers committing 17 per game; unfortunately they added to that total with 19, allowing the Celtics to score 35 points. The Bulls went to the line only 10 times, attempting just two free throws in the final three quarters. The Bulls bench was solid scoring 48 points. Thad Young was terrific with a 16-9-9 game. Wendell Carter Jr. missed his third straight game with a right quad injury.

UP NEXT: Home with Portland Saturday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 115, Cleveland 108. LeBron James, back home in Northeast Ohio scored 23 of his season high 46 points in the fourth quarter. The Lakers are 10-0 on the road. The one year tragedy of Kobe Bryant's death along with his daughter and seven others is today.

Brooklyn 98, Miami 85. The Heat continue to play without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Avery Bradley, Meyers Leonard and Maurice Harkless.

Detroit 119, Philadelphia 104. The Pistons took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence (back tightness).

Orlando 117, Charlotte 108. Cole Anthony scored a season best 21 for the Magic. The rookie out of North Carolina drilled four-three point buckets.

Oklahoma 125, Portland 122. The Thunder snapped a three game losing streak.

Denver 117, Dallas 113. Denver's Jamal Murray was ejected after hitting Tim Hardaway Jr. in the groin.

Golden State 130, Minnesota 108. Steph Curry scored 36 points. Andrew Wiggins returned to Minnesota for the first time since last season's trade and tallied 23 points.

Indiana 129, Toronto 114. Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon scored a career high 36 points. Domantas Sabonis suffered a knee injury, X-Rays showed no structural damage.

Sacramento at Memphis - postponed.

San Antonio at New Orleans - postponed.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will miss tonight's Clippers game due to health and safety protocols.

NATIONAL TV GAMES Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta : NBA TV: 6:30PM.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!