Chuck Checks In - 01.23.21

Bulls 123 Hornets 110. Bulls (7-8, 5-5 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25pts. Hornets: Hayward: 34pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Porter: 8. Hornets: Biyombo: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 9. Hornets: Graham and Rozier each with 6.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls have scored 115 or more points in each of the last seven games tying a franchise record set in 1970.

BULLS HEAD COACH BILLY DONOVAN: "I think we still have to learn. It was a really good step today... it's a group that's really working. A great group of guys, committed to winning and doing the best job that they can." (Bulls.com)

CCI RECAP: For the first time this season the Bulls have put together a three game win streak. Zach LaVine with a rock solid 25-6-9 game. During the three game ride, LaVine is shooting 52% from the field. Coby White had an impressive 18 points and 8 assists game. Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points. The Bulls shot 51% from the floor, 57% in the second half. Otto Porter Jr. contributed with 13 points and 8 rebounds off the bench. Garrett Temple continues to excel adding 15 points as a reserve. The Bulls dished out 33 assists. More CCI stats...The Bulls bench poured in 46 points. Points in the Paint: Bulls: 64. Impressive. Wendell Carter Jr. missed the game with a right quad injury. Daniel Gafford made his eighth career start scoring 7 points and rubbing 6 rebounds. Simply put, the Bulls depth and talent over matched the Hornets. That was the bottom line story of the game.

UP NEXT: Home tonight against the Lakers. 8PM start time at the United Center. 7:45 pre on 670 The Score. 8PM on NBCSC. The Lakers are unbeaten at 8-0 on the road. They share first place in the Western Conference with the Clippers at 12-4, each team sporting the best record in the Association.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Cleveland 125, Brooklyn 113. The Cavs beat the Nets for the second time in three days. Kevin Durant sat out the game after playing 50 minutes in his previous contest. Collin Sexton is doing some serious hoopin' with 25 points and nine assists.

Toronto 101, Miami 81. The Raps blew a 21 point lead but recovered handing the Heat another loss. Miami shot 22% from three point range. It was also the 15th anniversary of Kobe Bryant scoring 81 points on the Raptors. The Raps gave up...81 points. Hmmmmm

Philadelphia 122, Boston 110. The 76ers are back at full health and that's trouble for opponents. Joel Embiid with another robust game of 38 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown had 42 for the Celtics who will play the Bulls in Chicago Monday.

Indiana 120, Orlando 118 OT. Doug McDermott drilled a three ball with 2.8 seconds left in OT.

Los Angeles Clippers 120, Oklahoma City 106. The Clippers are putting it together winning their sixth straight. LAC improved to 12-4 tying the Lakers for the best record in the NBA.

Houston 103, Detroit 102. In the " Somebody Had to Win" game..the Rockets survived as Jerami Grant's driving layup basket came after time expired.

Atlanta 116, Minnesota 98. The T-Wolves are fading fast in the West (3-11) as Atlanta's Trae Young scored a season high 43 points. The Hawks led by as many as 40 points in the third quarter.

Dallas 122, San Antonio 117. The Spurs are 2-5 at home, whatever that means. Luka Doncic with another impressive game: 36-9-11.

Sacramento 103, New York 94. The Kings desperately needed a win and they got one. Sacramento entered the game losers of nine of its last 11 games. Lockport's Richaun Holmes had 10 points, 14 rebounds and 6 block shots for the Kings.

Denver 130, Phoenix 126 OT. The Nuggets are above .500 for the first time this season.

Washington at Milwaukee - postponed. Memphis at Portland - postponed.

NATIONAL TV GAMES TONIGHT: NBA TV: Miami at Brooklyn. 7PM.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!