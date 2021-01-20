Chuck Checks In - 01.20.21

The Bulls took Tuesday off as they enjoy their second straight week of a three day gap between games.

The Bulls bench has come through time and time again as Head Coach Billy Donovan has relied on the veteran presence of Thad Young, Otto Porter Jr., Denzel Valentine and part time starter/reserve Garrett Temple.

Young is everything you want in a leader. He offers much needed encouragement and wisdom to players from his vast years in the NBA. He played in his 975th NBA game on Monday. He's everything you want as a leader and mentor. Trust me, players listen and take in what Thad has to say.

Daniel Gafford leads the Bulls in block shots with 13 and has two in each of his last four games.

Denzel Valentine has registered four double figure scoring games in January including Monday's 13-8-3 game against the Rockets.

Garrett Temple, a huge get by the Bulls front office in the off season, has provided professionalism, poise and years of service to his teammates. A casualty of the pandemic is that I have yet to reconnect face to face with Garrett. I have met him in passing when he played with other teams and am looking forward to getting to know him even better. He's a thoughtful and intelligent man.

The "next man up" mentality certainly applies to Ryan Arcidiacono who saw action in the Bulls first two games of the season then missed time in the NBA's Healthy and Safety Protocols. Arcidiacono has played 17 minutes in each of the last two games and drilled three-three pointers on Monday against the Rockets.

Porter missed the Rockets game with a strained muscle in his back but overall Porter has been terrific averaging 12 points and grabbing six rebounds , playing 24 minutes a night. In 12 games Porter is shooting 46% from the field, 41% from three point range and 85% from the line.

The Bulls are playing better and incrementally showing improvement. Good days are ahead for Bulls Nation.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Utah 118, New Orleans 102 The Jazz have won six straight as Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Jazz sank 21 - three point field goals.

Denver 119, Oklahoma City 101. Nikola Jokic had a 27-12-6 game in three quarters for the Nuggets.

The Nets Kyrie Irving has rejoined the Nets and will play tonight against the Cavs after missing the last seven games.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!