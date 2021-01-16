Chuck Checks In - 01.16.21

FINAL FROM OKLAHOMA CITY: Thunder 127 Bulls 125 OT. (Bulls: 4-8, 3-5 on the road.)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 35pts. Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander: 33pts (CH)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter:11. Thunder: Dort: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 7. Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander: 10

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls committed 24 turnovers leading to 33 OKC points.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls suffered a fourth quarter meltdown as they fell to the Thunder in OT. The Bulls led by 16 at the half and by 14 with 4:40 remaining in the final period. Mike Muscala scoured six of OKC's nine points in overtime. The backcourt of Zach LaVine and Coby White combined for 57 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists but they also committed a combined 10 turnovers. The Bulls shot the ball well (47%)-hit a season high 21-three pointers (46%) but missed seven free throws. Take nothing away from the Thunder who trailed by as many as 22 and got back in the game with a 37 point third quarter explosion.

The Bulls head to Dallas for a Sunday matchup having lost four straight by a combined 11 points.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 124, Orlando 97. The Celtics returned to action for the first time in a week after missing three games.

Milwaukee 112, Dallas 109. The Bucks ended the Mavs four game win streak. The Bucks won despite missing 13 free throws. Giannis Antetokounmpo went 1-10 from the line.

Cleveland 106, New York 103. Andre Drummond continues to put up big numbers for the Cavs. Drummond scored 33 points and grabbed 23 rebounds. He posted the Cavs first 30-20 game since Carlos Boozer in January, 2004.

Utah 116, Atlanta 92. The Jazz went on a 21-0 to put the game away.

Los Angeles Lakers 112, New Orleans 95. The Lakers have won five straight.The Pelicans blew a 15 point lead. Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Los Angeles Clippers 138, Sacramento 100. The Clippers have won 15 consecutive road games against the Kings dating back to March, 2013.

Three games were postponed. Memphis at Minnesota. Washington at Detroit. Golden State at Phoenix.

Karl-Anthony Towns announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

NATIONAL TV GAMES

NBA TV: Houston at San Antonio 4PM

NBA TV: Charlotte at Toronto. 6PM.

