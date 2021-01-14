Chuck Checks In - 01.14.21

The Bulls will hold practice this morning before departing on a mini two game road trip that will take them to Oklahoma City and Dallas.

Zach LaVine has emerged as an elite offensive player averaging 38 points the past three games. In his last four games, LaVine is shooting 53% from the floor; in his last two games he's shooting 60% from three point range. He's also connected on 17 of 19 from the foul line. LaVine is getting after it on the defensive side as well. His backcourt teammate Coby White averaged 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists during the western trip shooting 49% from the floor. White showed off his scoring pedigree registering a career high 36 points against the Kings and dishing out a career high 13 assists against the Clippers.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 110, Detroit 101. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double of 22-10-10 as the Bucks beat the Pistons for the third time this month. The Bucks led by as many as 30. The Pistons fell to 2-9.

Dallas 104, Charlotte 93. Luka Doncic had 34 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and a career high four block shots as Dallas welcomed the return of Kristaps Porzingis who tallied 16 points.

Brooklyn 116, New York 109. The story of the day in the NBA. James Harden is now a Net. Brooklyn sends three unprotected first-round picks -- 2022, 2024 and 2026 in deal -- plus pick swaps in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 to Houston. The Rockets get Cleveland 2022 first-round pick via the Bucks. Jarrett Allen goes to Cleveland. Victor Oladipo is headed to Houston. Caris LeVert is going to the Pacers. Taurean Price also joins the Cavs.

Los Angeles Lakers 128, Oklahoma City 99. The Lakers set a franchise record with their seventh straight road victory to start the season. OKC is 0-5 at home. The Thunder play host to the Bulls Friday.

Memphis 118, Minnesota 107. The Grizzilies won their third straight as Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 16 rebounds.

Los Angeles Clippers 111, New Orleans 106. The Pelicans played without Zion Williamson who entered the NBA health and safety protocol. Also sitting out with injuries for NOLA: Eric Bledsoe and Lonzo Ball.

Portland 132, Sacramento 126. The Blazers tied a franchise record draining 23-3 point field goals.

Three games were postponed: Utah at Washington, Orlando at Boston and Atlanta at Phoenix.

