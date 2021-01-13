Chuck Checks In - 01.13.21

Ryan Arcidiacono and Lauri Markkanen met with reporters via a Zoom call on Tuesday and both pronounced themselves good to go for Friday's game at Oklahoma City. Arcidiacono while quarantining had a yoga mat to get some work in. Markkanen said it will be a work in progress as he and his teammates play three games in four nights starting Friday.

Markkanen has missed the last seven games. He has not played since December 29 at Washington. On the season, Markkanen is averaging 17 points and six rebounds. Markkanen is shooting 50% from the floor, 47% from three point range and 78% from the line. Arcidiacono saw action in the Bulls opening two games of the season.

Brooklyn 122, Denver 116. The Nets rallied from an 18 point deficit as Kevin Durant posted 34-9-13 numbers.

Indiana 104, Golden State 95. Myles Turner scored 22 points as the Pacers improved to 7-4.

Philadelphia 137, Miami 134 OT. Joel Embiid had a ridiculous game of 45 points and 16 rebounds. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Gorman Dragic missed the game with Covid-19 related issues.

Los Angeles Lakers 117, Houston 100. James Harden told reporters after the game the Rockets "just aren't good enough and that "this situation is crazy."

San Antonio 112, Oklahoma City 102. The Spurs went 4-1 on their road trip. San Antonio committed a season low four turnovers.

Utah 117, Cleveland 87. The Jazz went 4-2 on their 10 day road trip.

The Orlando at Boston game was postponed due to health and safety protocols.

Tonight's Jazz at Wizards game was also postponed.

ESPN: 6:30PM: Brooklyn at New York.

ESPN: 9:00PM: New Orleans at Los Angeles Clippers.

