Chuck Checks In - 01.09.21

Final from Los Angeles: Lakers 117 Bulls 115. (Bulls: 4-6, 3-3 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 38pts. Lakers: James: 28pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Williams: 8. Lakers: Harrell 14.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 6. Lakers: James: 7.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls outscored the Lakers 62-42 in the paint.

CCI RECAP: The Lakers held off the Bulls in the closing seconds to escape with a win at Staples. The Bulls once again played without four players including Lauri Markkanen. Anthony Davis missed the contest for Los Angeles.

LeBron James had a 28-7-7-game but Bulls rookie Patrick Williams did a solid job defensively in his first ever matchup between the two players. Zach LaVine misfired on a potential go ahead bucket from eighteen feet with just a handful of seconds remaining but overall, LaVine was brilliant with 38 points-19 coming in the first quarter. Thad Young was solid on post ups scoring 15 points on 7-12 from the floor. Wendell Carter Jr. with another impressive outing, scoring a season high 23 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Wesley Matthews Jr. hurt the Bulls in the third quarter scoring 12 points, benefitting from James' passing out of double teams. Montrezl Harrell was superb as he came through with a 17 points-14 rebounds game.

UP NEXT: At Los Angeles Clippers Sunday.

Chuck and Bill's remote radio broadcast location at the United Center

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 115, Los Angeles Clippers 105. The Warriors trailed by 22 points in the third quarter and outscored the Clippers 52-20 the rest of the way. Steph Curry scored 24 of his 38 points in the second half.

Toronto 144, Sacramento 123. Kyle Lowry missed the game for personal reasons. The 144 points was a franchise scoring record for the Raps.

Detroit 110, Phoenix 105 OT: The Pistons rallied from a 23 points deficit, their largest comeback victory in at least the last 20 years.

Houston 132, Orlando 90. Magic Coach Steve Clifford was in a foul mood after the game addressing reporters for 30 seconds.

Utah 131, Milwaukee 118. The Jazz made a franchise record 25 - three point field goals. The Bucks had won their first four home games by an average of 23 points.

Memphis 115, Brooklyn 110. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant missed the game for the Nets. Also sitting out: Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.for the Grizzilies. Jonas Valanciunas left midway through the game due to health and safety protocols.

Oklahoma City 101, New York 89. The Knicks three game win streak is history. The Thunder improved to 4-1 on the road.

Charlotte 118, New Orleans 110. The Ball brothers competed against each other for the first time in an NBA game. LaMelo of the Hornets had a 12-11-9 game. Lonzo Ball went 1-7 from three point range.

Boston 116, Washington 107. The Celtics, Mavs and Sixers are the latest teams to be hit with Covid-19 protocols. Boston's front line has been decimated with the loss of Robert Williams and Tristan Thompson, sidelined for at least a week. Grant Williams will also be out of action for seven days. Daniel Theis is the only available big man for Boston. Boston will go VERY small with its starting five and bench. The Celtics are already without Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford. Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finley-Smith and Josh Richardson are out tonight against the Magic due to health and safety protocols. Philly's Seth Curry will be out indefinitely in accordance to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

NATIONAL TV GAMES TODAY

NBA TV: Denver at Philadelphia 2PM

NBA TV: Miami at Boston 6PM.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!