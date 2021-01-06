Chuck Checks In - 01.06.21

FINAL FROM PORTLAND: Bulls 111, Trail Blazers 108. (Bulls: 4-4, 3-1 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: White: 21pts. Portland: McCollum: 26pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Porter Jr.: 13. Portland: Nurkic: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 9. Portland: Lillard: 9

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls trailed by 20 points early second quarter and won.

CCI QUOTE OF THE GAME: "Do the Bulls win this game last year?" Zach LaVine: "No."

CCI RECAP: After surrendering 39 first quarter points and trailing by 20 points early in the second quarter, the Bulls allowed just 69 points over the final three quarters and came away with a tremendous character and confidence building 111-108 victory. The Bulls registered seven double figures scorers with Otto Porter Jr and Coby White each posting double-double games. Porter buried four of the Bulls 16-three point field goals and recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds. White with another impressive outing: 21-10-5. His ten rebounds were a career high. Zach LaVine nailed a 27-footer giving the Bulls a 109-105 lead. Damian Lillard connected on a three ball but White went to the foul line and sank two free throws and that was the ballgame.

Head Coach Billy Donovan went small ball and Thad Young came through with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Garrett Temple was fabulous with 14 points including four three-point buckets. He also played outstanding defense. Want more stats? Denzel Valentine grabbed eight rebounds in 19 minutes. The Bulls once again were shorthanded but never quit playing. Period. The Bulls have won four of their last five and are at .500 as they take on De’Aaron Fox and the Kings tonight. 8:45 pregame on 670 The Score and 9PM on NBCSC.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 130, Utah 96. The Nets led 35-14 after the first quarter.

Los Angeles Lakers 94, Memphis 92. LeBron James and Anthony Davis each scored 26 points. Jonas Valanciunas recorded his seventh straight double-double.

San Antonio 116, Los Angeles Clippers 113. The Spurs tied a franchise record with 20-three pointers. Paul George missed the game with an ankle injury.

Denver 123, Minnesota 116. Nikola Jokic with some robust numbers of 35-16-6 and 3 steals.The Nuggets have won 10 straight over the T-Wolves. Minnesota has lost five straight .

NATIONAL TV GAMES: ESPN: Boston at Miami, 6:30 PM CT. Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State, 9PM CT.

Atlanta’s Rajon Rondo will miss at least three games with knee soreness.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!