Chuck Checks In - 01.04.21

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 118 Dallas 108. (Bulls 3-4, 1-3 at home). Dallas: (2-4, 1-3 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 39pts. Dallas: Brunson: 31pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Porter: 7. Dallas. Marjanovic: and Finley-Smith each with 6.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 5. Dallas: Brunson: 7.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Dallas went 1-15 from three point range in the fourth quarter.

CCI RECAP. The backcourt carried the Bulls to their third win in four games as Zach LaVine and Coby White combined for 62 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists. LaVine got it going early dropping 29 first half points. White finished things off, pouring in 15 fourth quarter points.

Otto Porter Jr. continues his solid play with 15 points and seven rebounds. Daniel Gafford is off to a terrific early season start creating havoc in the paint on the defensive side and making the most of his low post offensive play. Gafford set a career high going 6-6 from the foul line en route to a 12 points, three rebounds and one block shot.

The Bulls once again played without Ryan Arcidiacono, Lauri Markkanen, Chandler Hutchison and Tomas Satoransky. Coach Donovan announced prior to the game "Sato" has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hutchison tested positive last week.

Luka Doncic sat out with a quad contusion. Jalen Brunson (Stevenson High School) delivered a tremendous game with 31 points and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT: At Portland Tuesday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 137, Portland 122. Steph Curry scored a career high 62 points, 21 came in the opening quarter. The Blazers had beaten the Warriors by 25 Friday night.

Washington 123, Brooklyn 122. After starting 0-5, the Wizards have won back to back games, both on the road. Bradley Beal scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Boston 122, Detroit 120. Jayson Tatum hit the game winning shot with less than three seconds remaining The Pistons fell to 1-5. The Celtics shot a season best 57%.

Los Angeles Lakers 108, Memphis 94. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are picking up where they left off after the two guided the Lakers to their 17th title. The two combined for 39 points and 22 rebounds.

LosAngeles Clippers 112, Phoenix 107. Paul George with a monster game scoring 39 points. The Clippers at 5-2 are tied with the Suns and Lakers for the best record in the Western Conference. Prior to the game the Clippers announced that seven members of their support staff will begin a seven day quarantine after one person in the group tested positive for the coronavirus.

Utah 130, San Antonio Spurs 109. Bojan Bogdanovic drilled six-three pointers and finished with a game high 29 points

Denver 124, Minnesota 109. Jamal Murray and Malik Beasley went off as the Nuggets coasted to only their second win of the season. Murray totaled 36-5-4. Beasley, 25-7-5. Nikola Jokic posted his fourth triple double of the season with a 19-12-12 game. Minnesota allowed at least 120 points for the fourth straight game.

