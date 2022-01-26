Chuck Checks In: Bulls look to move to 2-0 vs. Raptors

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Toronto (23-22, 10-10 on the road) at Bulls (29-17, 16-6 at home) 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26 ppg), Toronto-VanVleet (21 ppg)[BR] LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Toronto- Siakam (8)PBR] LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (4.8), Toronto- VanVleet (7)[BR]

CCI PREVIEW: After playing three straight on the road it's a quick one-and-done against the Raptors at the United Center before a road trip to play the Spurs Friday.

Head Coach Billy Donovan is doing a terrific job managing lineups, minutes and substitutions. Zach LaVine returned against the Thunder and scored 23 points after missing five games with a knee injury.

The underrated Javonte Green played his first game in nearly a month and got after it on the defensive side.

However, another setback for the Bulls as the team announced that Derrick Jones Jr. fractured his right index finger while working out at the team's practice facility and is expected to miss six-eight weeks. Jones has been sidelined since January 12 with a bone bruise in his right knee,

Ayo Dosunmu is drawing national attention for his play and rightfully so. The rookie out of Morgan Park and the University of Illinois scored a career/season-high 24 points in the Bulls win at OKC.

Ayo Dosunmu scores a career-high 24 points vs. OKC

Dosunmu could be in line to play in the newly formatted Rising Stars Game All Star weekend in Cleveland. 12 first year players will be selected and Ayo deserves heavy consideration.

Tyler Cook is listed as questionable with a left eye contusion.

The Raps without Fred VavVleet (knee) and Scottie Barnes (wrist) beat Charlotte last night 125-113.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points and matched his career-high with 12 assists and grabbed nine rebounds. Siakam started at point guard and displayed his versatility. Both VanVleet and Barnes made the trip to Chicago.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS, NOTES AND SCORES

Los Angeles Lakers 106, Brooklyn 96: After missing 17 games with a knee injury, Anthony Davis returned but LeBron James remained the main man ,scoring 33 points .

San Antonio 134, Houston 104: The Spurs scored a season high 82 points in the paint.

Boston 128, Sacramento 75: The Celtics led by as many as 60 points. This is NOT a typo.

Los Angeles Clippers 116, Washington 115: Luke Kennard scored seven points in the final nine seconds as the Clippers overcame a 35 point first half deficit to stun the Wizards. Washington started the season 10-3 but is 13-22 since. They are two under .500.

Philadelphia 117, New Orleans 107: The 76ers began a five game homestand as Joel Embiid came through with another huge game of 42 points. In his last 19 games, Embiid is averaging 33 points per game.

Denver 110, Detroit 105: Nikola Jokic with 28 points and 21 rebounds and nine assists. The Nuggets won despite committing 25 turnovers leading to 38 Pistons points.

Golden State 130, Dallas 92: Klay Thompson played a season high 25 minutes, scoring 15 points and dishing out six assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. of Dallas suffered a broken left foot.

Minnesota 109, Portland 107: Anthony Edwards had 40 points, 14 in the fourth quarter. The T-Wolves improved to 24-23, surpassing their win total of a season ago.

Portland's Cody Zeller will miss the next eight to 10 weeks with a knee injury.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!