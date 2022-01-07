Chuck Checks In: Bulls go for nine straight wins vs. Wizards at the UC

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Washington: (19-19, 9-12 on the road) at Bulls: ( 25-10, 13-4 at home) 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pregame

TV: NBCSCH: Adam Amin and Stacey King, 7PM



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26.9), LaVine (26.3)Wizards: Beal: 24ppg

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Wizards: Kuzma: 8 per

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (5), Wizards- Beal (6)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls: 1-0

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls put their eight-game win streak on the line as the Wizards make their only regular season appearance at the United Center.

The Bulls won at Washington Saturday on a DeMar DeRozan left corner jumper as time expired. The Wizards however outplayed the Bulls in the paint, 72-30 and fast break points, 9-0. A point of emphasis for the Bulls delivered by Head Coach Billy Donovan is to tighten things up defensively.

DeMar DeRozan leads all Eastern Conference guards in the newest release of All Star voting with 1,487,598 cast for the Bulls veteran who at the age of 32 is having an MVP type season. Zach LaVine is fourth. Nikola Vucevic is tenth among Eastern Conference bigs.

NBA Injury Report: Alex Caruso (H&S), Patrick Williams ( wrist), Javonte Green (right adductor strain) and Tyler Cook ( Ankle) are out.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 108, Boston 105: RJ Barrett hit a three point bank shot from the right wing as time expired as the Celtics blew a 25 point lead. The Celtics have lost four leads of at least 19 points.

Memphis 118, Detroit 88: The Grizzlies have won seven straight. The Pistons are 7-30.

New Orleans 101, Golden State 96: The Warriors played without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Phoenix 106, Los Angeles Clippers 89: Chris Paul recorded a triple-double of 14-13-10. The Suns are 25-0 when leading after three quarters. They're the first team to reach 30 wins this season.

