Chicago completes trade with Charlotte and Orlando

The Chicago Bulls have traded guard Jerian Grant to the Orlando Magic as part of a three-team deal that also included the Bulls acquiring guard Julyan Stone from the Charlotte Hornets.

Stone (6-6, 200) has played in the NBA for four seasons with career averages of 1.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He went undrafted in 2011, but signed with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent and made his NBA debut on Jan. 11, 2012. Stone has also seen time with the Toronto Raptors (2013-14), and most recently with the Hornets, where he played in 23 games in the 2017-18 season. He also has G League experience with the Idaho Stampede, Iowa Energy and Greensboro Swarm.

The Bulls acquired Grant on June 22, 2016, in a trade with the New York Knicks. In his two seasons with Chicago, he averaged 7.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, and shot .419 from the field, .342 from three and .785 from the free throw line.