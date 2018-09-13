Chicago Bulls Tickets on Sale Friday at 11 a.m.

Flex on em!

Family Ticket Packs, Military Mondays and Student Passes return as special ticket offerings
Posted: Sep 13, 2018

The Chicago Bulls today announced tickets for all 2018-19 regular season home games will go on sale Friday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased via Bulls.com, NBATickets.com, the United Center, or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Bulls at 312-455-4000.

The Bulls are continuing the below special ticket offerings for fans this season:

  • Family Days & Family Ticket Packs - The Bulls will continue to offer popular Family Ticket Packs, which include a ticket, hot dog, soda, and chips for $25. Family Ticket Packs will be available for all Wednesday night games and all three Family Day Games with early 2:30 p.m. tipoffs – Jan. 6, Jan. 27, and March 3 – with special family friendly themes, including Kid’s Day and Super Heroes. Advocate Health Care will present the March 3 Family Day game with a mini-Benny basketball giveaway.
  • Military Mondays - All Monday home games during the regular season will be “Military Mondays” Presented by Budweiser and feature specially-priced tickets for active duty and retired service men and women. These games will also feature specially priced Budweiser that will support Folds of Honor.
  • Bulls Student Pass - Bulls Student Pass will continue to offer exclusive, last-minute tickets to college students in the area. On game day mornings, the Bulls App will send deals directly to fans who signed up for the Student Pass and allow for ticket purchase and delivery entirely on their phones.

The Bulls will present a number of classic theme nights during the 2018-19 season, including St. Patrick’s Day, College Night, Halloween and more. New this season, the Bulls will host a Pride Night on Jan. 19 presented by BMO Harris Bank. Pride Night will feature a special performance by cast members of the Broadway hit Kinky Boots.

The following is the schedule of promotional giveaways and theme nights for the 2018-19 season.

Date Opponent Presenting Partner Giveaway Item Ticket Offer Theme Night/Notes
9/30/2018 New Orleans - Preseason
10/10/2018 Indiana - Preseason Advocate Health Care Advocate Health Care Pink LED Bracelet Breast Health Awareness Night
10/12/2018 Denver - Preseason 2018-19 Bulls Season Calendar
10/20/2018 Detroit Budweiser Specially Priced Budweiser Season Home Opener Game
10/24/2018 Charlotte Family Ticket Pack
10/29/2018 Golden State Budweiser Specially Priced Budweiser Military Monday
10/31/2018 Denver Family Ticket Pack Halloween Game
11/2/2018 Indiana NBCSCH NBCSCH Fleece Blanket
11/3/2018 Houston
11/10/2018 Cleveland Military Monday Windy City Bulls Night
11/12/2018 Dallas Budweiser Specially Priced Budweiser Military Monday Veteran's Day Game
11/17/2018 Toronto
11/21/2018 Phoenix Family Ticket Pack 90's Night
11/23/2018 Miami
11/26/2018 San Antonio Budweiser Specially Priced Budweiser Military Monday
12/7/2018 Oklahoma City BMO Harris Bank BMO Harris Bank Hat Series
12/8/2018 Boston
12/10/2018 Sacramento Budweiser Specially Priced Budweiser Military Monday Luvabulls Night
12/19/2018 Brooklyn AT&T Family Ticket Pack Social Night
12/21/2018 Orlando BMO Harris Bank BMO Harris Bank Hat Series Holiday Game
12/26/2018 Minnesota Family Ticket Pack
1/2/2019 Orlando Family Ticket Pack
1/4/2019 Indiana BlueCross BlueShield BlueCross BlueShield Fleece Gloves
1/6/2019 Brooklyn Family Ticket Pack Family Day: Super Heroes
1/19/2019 Miami BMO Harris Bank BMO Harris Bank Hat Series Pride Night
1/23/2019 Atlanta Family Ticket Pack
1/25/2019 L.A. Clippers Jewel-Osco Jewel-Osco Lauri Markkanen Bobblehead
1/27/2019 Cleveland Family Ticket Pack Family Day: Kid's Day
2/6/2019 New Orleans Family Ticket Pack Chinese New Year Game
2/9/2019 Washington BMO Harris Bank BMO Harris Bank Hat Series
2/11/2019 Milwaukee Budweiser Specially Priced Budweiser Military Monday
2/13/2019 Memphis Family Ticket Pack Valentine's Day Game
2/23/2019 Boston Black History Month Game
2/25/2019 Milwaukee Budweiser Specially Priced Budweiser Military Monday
3/3/2019 Memphis Advocate Health Care Advocate Health Care Mini-Benny Basketball Family Ticket Pack Family Day
3/6/2019 Philadelphia United Airlines United Airlines Neck Pillow Family Ticket Pack
3/8/2019 Detroit BMO Harris Bank BMO Harris Bank Hat Series
3/12/2019 L.A. Lakers Constellation Constellation Green Scarf St. Patrick's Day Game
3/20/2019 Washington TransUnion TransUnion Hall of Fame Benny Bobblehead Family Ticket Pack Benny's Birthday
3/23/2019 Utah Los Bulls Night
3/27/2019 Portland BMO Harris Bank BMO Harris Bank Hat Series Family Ticket Pack White Sox Night
3/30/2019 Toronto Newman's Own Newman's Own Koozie College Night
4/6/2019 Philadelphia
4/9/2019 New York BMO Harris Bank Fan Appreciation Game

All items will be distributed while supplies last. Promotional items and themes may be added or changed throughout the season.

For a schedule and more information, visit Bulls.com/tickets or download the Bulls App. For the most updated list of promotional items and theme nights, please click here.

