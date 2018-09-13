Chicago Bulls Tickets on Sale Friday at 11 a.m.
Family Ticket Packs, Military Mondays and Student Passes return as special ticket offerings
The Chicago Bulls today announced tickets for all 2018-19 regular season home games will go on sale Friday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased via Bulls.com, NBATickets.com, the United Center, or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Bulls at 312-455-4000.
The Bulls are continuing the below special ticket offerings for fans this season:
- Family Days & Family Ticket Packs - The Bulls will continue to offer popular Family Ticket Packs, which include a ticket, hot dog, soda, and chips for $25. Family Ticket Packs will be available for all Wednesday night games and all three Family Day Games with early 2:30 p.m. tipoffs – Jan. 6, Jan. 27, and March 3 – with special family friendly themes, including Kid’s Day and Super Heroes. Advocate Health Care will present the March 3 Family Day game with a mini-Benny basketball giveaway.
- Military Mondays - All Monday home games during the regular season will be “Military Mondays” Presented by Budweiser and feature specially-priced tickets for active duty and retired service men and women. These games will also feature specially priced Budweiser that will support Folds of Honor.
- Bulls Student Pass - Bulls Student Pass will continue to offer exclusive, last-minute tickets to college students in the area. On game day mornings, the Bulls App will send deals directly to fans who signed up for the Student Pass and allow for ticket purchase and delivery entirely on their phones.
The Bulls will present a number of classic theme nights during the 2018-19 season, including St. Patrick’s Day, College Night, Halloween and more. New this season, the Bulls will host a Pride Night on Jan. 19 presented by BMO Harris Bank. Pride Night will feature a special performance by cast members of the Broadway hit Kinky Boots.
The following is the schedule of promotional giveaways and theme nights for the 2018-19 season.
|Date
|Opponent
|Presenting Partner
|Giveaway Item
|Ticket Offer
|Theme Night/NotesB
|9/30/2018
|New Orleans - Preseason
|10/10/2018
|Indiana - Preseason
|Advocate Health Care
|Advocate Health Care Pink LED Bracelet
|Breast Health Awareness Night
|10/12/2018
|Denver - Preseason
|2018-19 Bulls Season Calendar
|10/20/2018
|Detroit
|Budweiser
|Specially Priced Budweiser
|Season Home Opener Game
|10/24/2018
|Charlotte
|Family Ticket Pack
|10/29/2018
|Golden State
|Budweiser
|Specially Priced Budweiser
|Military Monday
|10/31/2018
|Denver
|Family Ticket Pack
|Halloween Game
|11/2/2018
|Indiana
|NBCSCH
|NBCSCH Fleece Blanket
|11/3/2018
|Houston
|11/10/2018
|Cleveland
|Military Monday
|Windy City Bulls Night
|11/12/2018
|Dallas
|Budweiser
|Specially Priced Budweiser
|Military Monday
|Veteran's Day Game
|11/17/2018
|Toronto
|11/21/2018
|Phoenix
|Family Ticket Pack
|90's Night
|11/23/2018
|Miami
|11/26/2018
|San Antonio
|Budweiser
|Specially Priced Budweiser
|Military Monday
|12/7/2018
|Oklahoma City
|BMO Harris Bank
|BMO Harris Bank Hat Series
|12/8/2018
|Boston
|12/10/2018
|Sacramento
|Budweiser
|Specially Priced Budweiser
|Military Monday
|Luvabulls Night
|12/19/2018
|Brooklyn
|AT&T
|Family Ticket Pack
|Social Night
|12/21/2018
|Orlando
|BMO Harris Bank
|BMO Harris Bank Hat Series
|Holiday Game
|12/26/2018
|Minnesota
|Family Ticket Pack
|1/2/2019
|Orlando
|Family Ticket Pack
|1/4/2019
|Indiana
|BlueCross BlueShield
|BlueCross BlueShield Fleece Gloves
|1/6/2019
|Brooklyn
|Family Ticket Pack
|Family Day: Super Heroes
|1/19/2019
|Miami
|BMO Harris Bank
|BMO Harris Bank Hat Series
|Pride Night
|1/23/2019
|Atlanta
|Family Ticket Pack
|1/25/2019
|L.A. Clippers
|Jewel-Osco
|Jewel-Osco Lauri Markkanen Bobblehead
|1/27/2019
|Cleveland
|Family Ticket Pack
|Family Day: Kid's Day
|2/6/2019
|New Orleans
|Family Ticket Pack
|Chinese New Year Game
|2/9/2019
|Washington
|BMO Harris Bank
|BMO Harris Bank Hat Series
|2/11/2019
|Milwaukee
|Budweiser
|Specially Priced Budweiser
|Military Monday
|2/13/2019
|Memphis
|Family Ticket Pack
|Valentine's Day Game
|2/23/2019
|Boston
|Black History Month Game
|2/25/2019
|Milwaukee
|Budweiser
|Specially Priced Budweiser
|Military Monday
|3/3/2019
|Memphis
|Advocate Health Care
|Advocate Health Care Mini-Benny Basketball
|Family Ticket Pack
|Family Day
|3/6/2019
|Philadelphia
|United Airlines
|United Airlines Neck Pillow
|Family Ticket Pack
|3/8/2019
|Detroit
|BMO Harris Bank
|BMO Harris Bank Hat Series
|3/12/2019
|L.A. Lakers
|Constellation
|Constellation Green Scarf
|St. Patrick's Day Game
|3/20/2019
|Washington
|TransUnion
|TransUnion Hall of Fame Benny Bobblehead
|Family Ticket Pack
|Benny's Birthday
|3/23/2019
|Utah
|Los Bulls Night
|3/27/2019
|Portland
|BMO Harris Bank
|BMO Harris Bank Hat Series
|Family Ticket Pack
|White Sox Night
|3/30/2019
|Toronto
|Newman's Own
|Newman's Own Koozie
|College Night
|4/6/2019
|Philadelphia
|4/9/2019
|New York
|BMO Harris Bank
|Fan Appreciation Game
All items will be distributed while supplies last. Promotional items and themes may be added or changed throughout the season.
For a schedule and more information, visit Bulls.com/tickets or download the Bulls App. For the most updated list of promotional items and theme nights, please click here.