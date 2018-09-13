Chicago Bulls Tickets on Sale Friday at 11 a.m.

The Chicago Bulls today announced tickets for all 2018-19 regular season home games will go on sale Friday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased via Bulls.com, NBATickets.com, the United Center, or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Bulls at 312-455-4000.

The Bulls are continuing the below special ticket offerings for fans this season: