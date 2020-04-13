Chicago Bulls statement from Jim Boylen

The following statement is from Jim Boylen, Head Coach of the Chicago Bulls:

"I want to welcome Arturas to the Chicago Bulls. He has a wealth of experience as a player and executive, and a strong reputation within the basketball community. I commend Jerry and Michael for bringing Arturas on board."

"I am thankful for the support that John and Gar provided me and my staff when I became our head coach. Their commitment and belief in our team played a key role in helping me establish a foundation for how I wanted to coach our team. I cannot overstate how much I appreciate that. I wish them and their families nothing but the best."