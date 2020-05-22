Chicago Bulls Statement on Jerry Sloan

Chicago Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf released the following statement after the passing of Jerry Sloan:

"Jerry Sloan was ‘The Original Bull' whose tenacious defense and nightly hustle on the court represented the franchise and epitomized the city of Chicago. Jerry was the face of the Bulls organization from its inception through the mid-1970s, and very appropriately, his uniform No. 4 was the first jersey retired by the team. A great player and a Hall-of-Fame NBA coach, most importantly, Jerry was a great person. Our sympathies go out to the Sloan family and all his many fans."