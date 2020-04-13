Chicago Bulls statement on Gar Forman

After 22 years with the Chicago Bulls, Gar Forman was relieved of his duties as General Manager and will not be involved in the Basketball Operations Department. The 2011 NBA Executive of the Year led the Bulls to the playoffs in seven of his 10 years as General Manager.

JERRY REINSDORF: "Gar Forman worked tirelessly for the Chicago Bulls organization, first as a scout and then as an executive. He made many significant contributions during his time here and helped to bring some of the brightest young basketball talent to our team, from Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Taj Gibson to Jimmy Butler and Coby White. He has been a trusted advisor and friend to me over the years, and on behalf of everyone I want to thank him for his commitment to the organization. Gar will always be a part of our Bulls family."

GAR FORMAN: "It has been an honor and a privilege to work for the Chicago Bulls for more than two decades. There is no better ownership group in professional sports than the Reinsdorfs, and I want to thank Jerry and Michael for their support during my tenure. The Bulls organization will always hold a special place in my heart."