Chicago Bulls Set to Welcome Fans Back to the United Center on May 7

The Chicago Bulls will begin welcoming fans back to the United Center for remaining home games, starting on Friday, May 7 when the team takes on the Boston Celtics. Tickets for all remaining regular season home games will go on sale the week of May 3 on Bulls.com and NBATickets.com.

Ticket access will be released in phases, starting with an exclusive Season Ticket Holder presale as detailed below. The Bulls will also be donating a select portion of tickets for each home game to community partners and essential workers beginning on May 3.

: Bulls Season Ticket Holders will receive priority access to purchase single game tickets during an exclusive Season Ticket Holder presale window on May 3-4. Any fans who purchase a season ticket plan for next season at this time will be granted access to this exclusive presale. If interested in 2021-22 season ticket packages, fans can find more information here or call 312-455-4000. May 5 - General Public On-Sale: Any remaining tickets will go on sale for the general public beginning at 10 a.m. CT on May 5.

As part of the United Center's reopening to fans, the team is implementing increased health and safety protocols at every step of the fan's journey, which includes the ticket sales process and available seating within the arena. Important ticketing changes being implemented for the remainder of the 2020-21 season include:

: Tickets can only be purchased in groups of two or four adjacent seats to maintain six feet of space between groups who are not known to each other, in accordance with city and state physical distancing measures. Throughout the arena, no two groups of seats will be closer than six feet apart and the team has eliminated the need to cross over other parties in the same row of seats. Mobile Tickets Only: All Bulls tickets will be distributed as mobile tickets, accessed via ClickTix, to aid in the contactless entry process into the arena. All mobile tickets must be displayed on a smartphone for game entry and will feature a rotating barcode. As a result, screenshots or printouts will not work for entry into the arena moving forward.

Information on all arena health and safety protocols as well as detailed FAQs about ticket sales and the gameday experience can be found at Bulls.com/HealthandSafety.

For the remaining Bulls schedule and more information, fans can visit Bulls.com or download the Bulls App.