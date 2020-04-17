Chicago Bulls Partner with Lineage Logistics to Support Local Food Insecurity and Employment Efforts

The Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine teamed up with Lineage Logistics, the world's largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled food logistics, to help provide meals and jobs to Chicago. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chicago Bulls have committed to providing time, materials, resources and financial donations to address the immediate need of food insecurity and reach families in need across Chicagoland.

In support of Lineage's international "Share a Meal" campaign, the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine announced a donation to support the Greater Chicago Food Depository's efforts locally. The Food Depository is Chicago's food bank, working in partnership with more than 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other programs throughout Cook County. The donation will help provide more than 600,000 meals to local families in need.

Through this partnership, Lineage is also donating $200,000 through Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, to support the Greater Chicago Food Depository and is committed to offering displaced United Center staff additional employment opportunities by introducing them to available Lineage warehouse jobs in the Chicagoland area. This effort will offer employment opportunities to United Center staff who have not been able to work during the NBA hiatus.

"Teamwork is key during this unprecedented time and we are proud to partner with Zach and Lineage Logistics to support the Greater Chicago Food Depository's critical work locally," said Michael Reinsdorf, President & COO, Chicago Bulls. "The Chicago Bulls have a long history of giving back to the community and now more than ever, we are committed to supporting organizations that are addressing food insecurity and providing resources to families in our neighborhoods being disproportionately affected by this pandemic."

"This is much bigger than basketball and I am proud to support the city that has welcomed me with open arms," said Zach LaVine. "We will all get through this together by looking out for each other and supporting relief efforts in any way we can."

"The COVID-19 pandemic presents extraordinary challenges for moving, storing, and distributing food on a large scale," said Greg Lehmkuhl, Lineage's President & CEO. "At Lineage, we've built a business dedicated to shepherding food all over the world, and that experience puts us in a unique position to help overcome these challenges. We want to do our part by sharing what we have to offer – like providing temperature-controlled warehouse space, supply chain logistics expertise, financial resources and opportunities for people who are facing income loss to join the Lineage family and help us ensure families have food to eat."

Lineage's Share A Meal campaign aims to help provide 100 million meals in response to COVID-19 to help ensure no family or child goes hungry during this global pandemic. Lineage's goal to help provide 100 million meals will include financial and in-kind donations facilitated by Lineage and its partners to Feeding America and other hunger-relief organizations. Fans looking to contribute can join the Share A Meal effort and support Greater Chicago Food Depository by visiting www.feedingamerica.org/Bulls-covid.

Learn more about the Bulls COVID-19 response efforts here.

