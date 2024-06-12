Chicago Bulls open registration for new youth hoops 3v3 tournament, presented by Foot Locker

Today, the Chicago Bulls opened registration for its new Youth Hoops 3v3 Tournament, presented by Foot Locker.

Starting today, youth teams with players ages 10-14 can sign up to play in the tournament at http://www.Bulls.com/3v3. The Bulls will host qualifying rounds on September 21 and 22 and a championship day on September 28 at Saint Ignatius College Prep in Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhood, just two miles from the United Center. The winning teams of each division will receive a t-shirt, hoodie, trophy and two tickets to a Bulls game for the 2024-25 season.

The teams who compete in the 14U Boys and Girls Division championship game will also take the legendary court at the United Center and play an exhibition game during halftime of a Bulls regular season game during the 2024-25 season.

Space is limited, and each age and gender division will max out at 16 teams. Team registration for up to four players costs $150.

This season, the Bulls coached more than 4,000 young basketball players ages 5-17 through year-round Youth Hoops programs including five-day summer camps, gameday clinics and specialty clinics across Chicagoland. Youth Hoops coaches lead these programs with a focus on developing skills for success both on and off the court. Beyond the 3v3 tournament, youth and families can get involved through Bulls Youth Hoops programs. To register, please visit Bulls.com/KidNation.