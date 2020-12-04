Chicago Bulls Announce First Half of Regular-Season Schedule

The Chicago Bulls will open their 2020-21 regular-season campaign at home on Dec. 23 when they host the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center at 7 p.m. CT. Chicago has not opened at home since the 2016-17 season.

NBC Sports Chicago will be the exclusive local television home for 71 regular season and all four preseason Bulls basketball games in 2020-21. "Bulls Pregame Live" will air prior to every regular season game on NBC Sports Chicago, with "Bulls Postgame Live" immediately following each contest. In addition, every NBC Sports Chicago Bulls game telecast will be live streamed to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago subscribers via NBCSportsChicago.com and the "MyTeams by NBC Sports" app. The 2020-21 Bulls season also marks the debut of new television play-by-play broadcaster Adam Amin, who will be joined by veteran analyst and three-time Bulls NBA champion Stacey King.

670 The Score, Chicago's No. 1 and most listened to sports radio station, is the Bulls' exclusive radio partner. All Bulls games can be heard on The Score and on the Radio.com app. The Score is a Radio.com sports station.

TUDN, a division of Univision Communications is the global leader in Spanish Language Sports Content and once again the proud partner of Los Bulls. Listen to all the home games in Spanish at TUDN, Univision Sports Radio Chicago 1200AM. www.tudn.com

Prominent Bulls home games during the first half of the season include the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 27, the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 23, the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 10, the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 12, and the Denver Nuggets on March 1.

The health and safety of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority, and after careful consideration in collaboration with the NBA and city and state officials, we will not be hosting fans in the United Center for the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA season. We will continue working with the league and city and state official to evaluate conditions to determine if there is a timeline that would allow for fans later this season.