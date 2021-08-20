CHICAGO BULLS ANNOUNCE 2021-22 SCHEDULE

The Chicago Bulls will tip off the 2021-22 regular-season against a divisional opponent on Oct. 20 when they travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons at Little Caesar's Arena at 6 p.m. CT. Chicago will host its home opener on Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. vs. Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in a back-to-back matchup that follows with the Pistons again at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Bulls are scheduled to play 12 nationally televised games this season – seven on NBATV, four on ESPN and one on TNT. Prominent home games include the New York Knicks on Oct. 28 and Nov. 21, the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 8 and Jan. 12, the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 19, the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 7, the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on March 4 and April 5, and the Los Angeles Clippers on March 31. A local broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.

Full season tickets, 20-Game Plans, and 10-Game Plans are currently on sale at Bulls.com/tickets or by calling 312-455-4000. On-sale timing for individual game tickets for preseason and regular season home games will be announced at a later date.

The health and safety of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority. The Bulls and United Center are regularly in touch with the league, city and state officials and health experts on decisions regarding health and safety protocols for games and events this season. Updates will be provided as the preseason grows closer this fall.

For a printable version of the Bulls' 2021-22 schedule, fans can click here.